Global Digital Pathology Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $1.73 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.7%

Dublin, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Pathology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Academic Research, Disease Diagnosis), By Product (Software, Device), By End-use (Diagnostic Labs, Hospitals), And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital pathology market size is expected to reach USD 1.73 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.7%.

The market is anticipated to witness exponential growth owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases aided by increasing demand for accurate diagnostics. Chronic diseases affect around one in every three adults. Whereas, according to the CDC, in the U. S., approximately, 51.8% of adults have at least one chronic disease.

Digital pathology, including molecular tissue profiling, biobanking, tissue microarray analysis, and molecular biology, plays an important role in the drug development pipeline and companion diagnostics. The growing demand for high-quality tissue samples in tissue-based biomarker research is expected to drive technology adoption over the forecast period.



The increasing adoption of telepathology with the launch of newer versions of the technology, such as in June 2022, Tribun Health launched TeleSlide Patho 5, an online telepathology platform used for providing clinical and timely expertise to patients. Moreover, the market is expected to see intense competition in the near future as companies adopt more stringent strategies to compete.

Moreover, technological advancements, such as the digitization of pathology lab makes the specialty more efficient, the specimen more reproducible, and pathologists' work easier. In the past few years, several breakthrough advancements have provided a significant boost to the market.



For instance, in September 2021, Paige received FDA approval for Paige Prostate, an AI solution for the detection of prostate cancer. The product is the first AI-enabled pathology product to gain marketing authorization. This was further followed by the collaboration of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. with Ibex in October 2021 for the development of artificial intelligence-based pathology applications for the improvement of patient care.

Furthermore, major players are adopting strategies, such as collaborations and partnerships with a focus on technological advancements, such as robotic light microscopy, digital imaging, multiple fiberoptic communications, and computerization, to enhance the adoption of digital pathology.



For instance, in December 2022, Deciphex launched Patholytix 3.0, a Digital Research Pathology Platform with an aim to revolutionize tools available for research pathologists and designed to overcome the limits of LIMS software that allows users to effectively manage associated data and samples. Furthermore, with the launch, the company also highlighted features of the new platform that impact workflow and offer simpler and more expedient report creation.

Companies Mentioned

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Danaher)

Hamamatsu Photonics, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Olympus Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.

Inspirata, Inc.

Epredia (3DHISTECH Ltd.)

Visiopharm A/S

Huron Technologies International Inc.

ContextVision AB

Digital Pathology Market Report Highlights

In 2022, the device segment held the largest share owing to the increased use of devices in academic research

The disease diagnosis segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and demand for noble diagnosis techniques

In 2022, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share due to the high incorporation of digital pathologies in healthcare settings for efficient disease diagnosis

North America dominated the market due to the presence of well-established digital infrastructure and a number of technological advancements pertaining to the incorporation of technology in healthcare settings

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $975.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1730 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Digital Pathology Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market drivers analysis

3.2.2 Market restraint analysis

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4 Digital Pathology: Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.4.2 PESTLE analysis

3.5 Regulatory Framework



Chapter 4 Digital Pathology Market Segment Analysis, By Product, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Definition and Scope

4.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Global Digital Pathology Market, by Product, 2016 to 2030

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2030

4.5.1 Software

4.5.1.1 Software market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2 Device

4.5.2.1 Device market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2.2 Scanners

4.5.2.2.1 Scanners market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2.3 Slide Management System

4.5.2.3.1 Slide management system market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.3 Storage System

4.5.3.1 Storage system market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Digital Pathology Market Segment Analysis, By Application, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Definition and Scope

5.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Digital Pathology Market, by Application, 2016 to 2030

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2030

5.5.1 Drug Discovery & Development

5.5.1.1 Drug discovery & development market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.2 Academic Research

5.5.2.1 Academic research market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.3 Disease Diagnosis

5.5.3.1 Disease diagnosis market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.3.2 Cancer Cell Detection

5.5.3.2.1 Cancer cell detection market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.3.3 Others

5.5.3.3.1 Others market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Digital Pathology Market Segment Analysis, By End-use, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Definition and Scope

6.2 End-Use Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Digital Pathology Market, by End-use, 2016 to 2030

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2030

6.5.1 Hospitals

6.5.1.1 Hospitals market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.2 Biotech & Pharma Companies

6.5.2.1 Biotech & pharma companies market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.3 Diagnostic Labs

6.5.3.1 Diagnostic labs market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.4 Academic & Research Institutes

6.5.4.1 Academic & research institutes market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Digital Pathology Market Segment Analysis, By Region, 2016 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Digital Pathology Market - Competitive Analysis

8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2 Company Categorization

8.3 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gm0oks

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment