Clean Motion increases prices for the electric vehicle EVIG

Clean Motion is set to increase the prices of its solar-powered electric vehicle, EVIG. The new prices will take effect from July 1, 2023. The reason is an adjustment towards the market price of comparable competitors and the assessment is that the offer will continue to be very attractive. On average, prices will increase by 35%.

Clean Motion launched the solar-powered vehicle EVIG for last-mile deliveries in cities in the fall of 2022. The development was completed in the spring of 2023 and production has started. With this, the company will raise the prices for new orders. The reason is an adjustment towards the market price of comparable competitors. On average, prices will increase by 35% and will take effect on July 1, 2023.

"Even after the increase, EVIG is still very competitively priced and continues to hold its position as the most economical and sustainable option for deliveries and services in cities,” says Christoffer Sveder, Commercial Director at Clean Motion.

The changes will be implemented on the website on July 1.

