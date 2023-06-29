New York, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market-Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2030F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06471066/?utm_source=GNW



Global Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market is expected to grow significantly during the next few years.The recent shift in consumer behavior in the transportation industry and the increase in the number of commercial flights are the main drivers for market expansion.



Additionally, the requirement that terrain awareness and warning systems be installed in aircraft, as set forth by the aviation regulation agencies, is fostering industry expansion.

The Terrain Detection and Warning System (TAWS) is primarily used to provide warnings to pilots.TAWS is used to perform maneuvers and data corrections required for terrain avoidance.



The usage of the terrain awareness and warning systems (TAWS) aims to avoid accidents involving controlled flight into terrain.The technology alters the trajectory in accordance with the terrain and the weather, adding a crucial layer of security to the navigation of the aircraft.



Aircraft inputs such as airspeed, glideslope, flight plan, position, altitude, and airport databases allow TAWS to predict potential conflicts between the terrain and the aircraft’s future trajectory.

The TAWS market is increasing because of the military transport community.Additionally, increasing adoption of TAWS in fighter jets is expected to boost the market.



Also, several developed regions are adopting TAWS for aircraft protection, which is driving the market growth. TAWS has been implemented on cargo flights and private jets in countries with a high technological base, positively impacting the market

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the world, many defense and aerospace companies are facing its impact.Commercial airlines in the United States, France, Germany, and Canada are facing disruptions to their production processes and reduced demand as staff stays home, passengers stop traveling, and new aircraft deliveries are delayed.



On the defense side, the impact of the pandemic is likely to be small in the short to medium term as contractors working in this sector are in a better position. However, low demand due to budgetary constraints will affect production in the same way that aircraft manufacturing does.

Increasing Demand in Commercial and Military Aircraft

The Terrain Awareness and Warning System provides both commercial and military aircraft with the best terrain prediction and cutting-edge avoidance technology.The military and defense industry is investing more money in cutting-edge airplane safety technologies worldwide.



To increase safety, military fleet owners prioritize installing advanced terrain profile matching (TERPROM) systems in fighter aircraft. Thus, the military and defense industry’s growing need for precise, secure, and dependable warning systems creates a huge potential for terrain awareness and warning systems (TAWS) businesses globally.

High demand for traffic collision avoidance systems

The collision avoidance system market is fueling the growth of the global terrain awareness and warning system market due to increasing demand for safe operation and improved maneuverability to avoid fatalities and other aviation hazards.In November 2019, Airbus Helicopters selected the Lynx Multilink Surveillance System from ACSS, a subsidiary of L3Harris Technologies and Thales, for its NH90 platform.



The LYNX product line is considered a lightweight solution for helicopters and provides the highest level of safety for pilots and situational awareness. In August 2020, Garmin International Inc. invested a significant amount of money in updating the G5000 integrated flight deck. To provide the pilot with alerts and cautions in advance, TAWS was included in the G5000 as part of the redesign. The Helicopter Terrain Awareness and Warning System was installed on the CHC AW139 fleet in March 2021 thanks to a partnership between CHC Group, Leonardo Helicopters, and Shell Brasil (H-TAWS). Thus, increasing awareness of aircraft TAWS equipment, advanced airfield facilities, and other formal safety management systems for new-generation aircraft are driving the global terrain awareness and warning system market.

Costly Terrain Awareness and Warning System Installation

A visual alert of the landing configuration and approaching terrain is provided to the flight crew via the Terrain Awareness and Warning System.The TAWS equipment provides corrective operation for improved situation awareness; however, the initial cost of TAWS is high to satisfy the required degree of safety.



As a result, a barrier to the expansion of the Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market is the high cost of TAWS procurement and deployment in aircraft, despite their superior performance.

Market Segmentation

The Global Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market are segmented by System type, Engine type, Application, and by region.Based on System type, the market is segmented into Class A, Class B, and Class C.



Based on Engine type; the market is segmented into Piston Engines and Turbine Engine. Based on application, the market is divided into Civil Airlines, Chartered Planes, Civilian/Private Rotorcraft, Military & Defense Aircraft, Fighter Planes, Carrier Planes, and Rotorcraft.

Company Profiles

Aspen Avionics, Inc., Avidyne Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Genesys Aerosystems Group Inc, Aviation Communication and Surveillance Systems, LLC, Honeywell International Inc., L3 Technologies.Inc, Mid-Continent Instrument Co., Inc., United Technologies Corp, and Universal Avionics Systems Corporation are the key players developing advanced technologies to stay competitive in the market and enhancing their product portfolio in the regions to increase their customer outreach.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market, By System Type:

o Class A

o Class B

o Class C

• Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market, By Engine Type:

o Piston Engine

o Turbine Engine

• Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market, By Application:

o Civil Airlines

o Chartered Planes

o Civilian/Private Rotorcraft

o Military & Defense Aircraft

o Fighter Planes

o Carrier Planes

o Rotorcraft

• Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe & CIS

Germany

Russia

France

Spain

Italy

United Kingdom

Switzerland

Netherlands

Austria

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Terrain Awareness and Warning System Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06471066/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________