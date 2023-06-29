Doppler Ultrasound Global Market to 2030: Rising Technological Advancements Fuels the Sector

Dublin, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Doppler Ultrasound Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Device Type (Trolley-based, Handheld), By Application (Radiology, Cardiology, Obstetrics & Gynecology), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global doppler ultrasound market size is expected to reach USD 2.24 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 3.60% from 2023 to 2030.

The market growth is attributed to the rising technological advancements, and increasing prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and cardiovascular disorders.



According to a study conducted by WHO, approximately 17.9 million people die every year due to cardiovascular diseases, accounting for 32% of the total deaths globally. As per the CDC, in 2019, around 26,530 deaths were caused due to AF, and it is expected to affect 12.1 million people in the U. S. by the end of 2030. Doppler ultrasound technology can detect a patient's pulsation rhythm, which in turn, is increasing its demand in cardiovascular disease diagnosis.



Moreover, according to the National Cancer Institute, in 2022, 19,880 new cases and 12,810 deaths were reported due to ovarian cancer in the U. S. The use of Doppler ultrasound in detecting ovarian cancer, owing to its characteristics such as its non-invasiveness, convenience, and repeatability, is anticipated to fuel the demand for the market over the forecast period.



The pandemic has impacted the market negatively, owing to inconsistencies in manufacturing, supply chain disruptions, and postponements in installations. However, key players in the market, such as GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N. V., Hitachi Ltd., Esaote SpA, Samsung Medison Co., Ltd, and Analogic Corporation are driving the market growth by engaging in various strategic initiatives such as partnerships, acquisitions, new product launches, and expansions.



For instance, in September 2022, the Philips Foundation entered a cross-continental multi-year partnership with RAD-AID, a non-profit organization in the U. S. The aim of this partnership is to promote and encourage the use of diagnostic ultrasound solutions to 50 million people across Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America.

Doppler Ultrasound Market Report Highlights

Based on device type, the trolley-based segment accounted for the largest market share of 64.1% in 2022, owing to its enhanced capabilities such as better mobility, diagnosis, and decision-making. The handheld segment is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030

Based on application, the radiology segment dominated the market with a share of 25.48% in 2022. The segment growth is attributed to the increasing awareness regarding the wide application of Doppler ultrasound in vascular, abdominal, and obstetric imaging. The cardiology segment is anticipated to advance at the fastest CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period

Based on end-use, the hospital segment had the largest market share of 47.2% in 2022, owing to the rising demand for handheld Doppler ultrasound devices in OPDs and in-patient departments

North America dominated the market with a share of 34.2% in 2022, owing to the presence of favorable government policies and well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Moreover, the presence of prominent players in the market is fueling the growth. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4% over the forecast period

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

