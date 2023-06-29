Cloud Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size Will Attain USD 7.3 Billion by 2030 Growing at 24.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research | Global Cloud Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis

NEW YORK, United States, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Cloud Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database. According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cloud Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 3.0 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 7.3 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 24.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

The report covers the geographical market along with a comprehensive competitive landscape analysis. Additionally, the report explores the investor and stakeholder space to help companies make data-driven decisions.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/cloud-mobile-backend-as-a-service-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Cloud Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Overview:

Backend as a service is another name for cloud mobile backend as a service. Additionally, it gives online and mobile app developers a mechanism to link their applications to backend cloud storage and application programming interfaces (APIs). Additionally, the cloud mobile backend as a service provides extraordinary capabilities like user administration, push notifications, and integration with social network connection services. These services are provided through the use of specialized software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs). A breakthrough in cloud computing is cloud mobile backend as a service, or cloud BaaS. It will assist the developers in concentrating on giving the end consumers a flawless experience.

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the updated report.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research Methodology





Global Cloud Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors:

Smartphones will drive global market growth in 2023-2030

Smartphone use and the need to communicate will drive global cloud mobile backend as a service (BaaS) industry development. Mobile app adoption has shaped any company's economy and produced a large requirement for cloud mobile backend as a service (BaaS). Cloud-based apps and smart equipment are driving global market growth. Additionally, the widespread adoption of cloud mobile backend as a service in major and small & medium-sized organizations will grow the worldwide BaaS industry.

Cloud mobile Baas also improves communication, transaction costs, and client loyalty. MindSea reported 205 billion smartphone app downloads in 2019. The global cloud mobile backend as a service (BaaS) industry will develop as smartphone app demand rises.

Restraints:

Huge capital expenditure needed for cloud BaaS systems to hinder the global industry expansion over forecast timespan

High capital spending required for cloud mobile BaaS systems along with growing charges for the initial purchase of BaaS can put brakes on the global cloud mobile backend as a service (BaaS) industry. Growing deployment costs, infrastructural costs, and refurbishment can limit the use of the cloud mobile backend as a service (BaaS)

Directly Purchase a Copy of the [190+ Pages] Report | Quick Delivery Available - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/cloud-mobile-backend-as-a-service-market



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 3.0 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 7.3 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 24.1% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players 8base, Inc., Axway, Back4App, Amazon Web Services Inc., Baasbox SRL IT, Backendless Corporation, Couchbase, Inc., Built.io LLC, Google LLC, Exadel, Inc., Kii Corporation, IBM Corporation, Kumulos, Microsoft Corporation, KUZZLE, Oracle Corporation, Programmable Web LLC, Sofbang LLC, Progress Software Corporation, PubNub Inc., and Temenos AG. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options





Cloud Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market is sectored into application, platform, enterprise size, vertical, and region.

In terms of platform, the global Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market is segmented into Android and iOS segments. The iOS sector, which led the global market share in 2022, is expected to continue to do so. iOS processors' low TAT and efficiency explain the segmental spike.

The global Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market is categorized by application into Cloud Storage and Backup, Database Management, User Authentication, Push Notification, and Database Management. The Database Management segment, which led the global industry in 2022, is expected to dominate the industry during the forecast period. Database management software' ability to store and retrieve computer data will determine the segment's growth during the projected period. Database management will also define operations, security standards, and data storage for database administrators throughout the data lifecycle.

In terms of vertical, the global Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) industry is sectored into Entertainment, BFSI, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Gaming, ITES & IT, Media, and Telecommunications. BFSI, which dominated the worldwide industry in 2022, will also dominate the vertical area in the future decade. The banking industry's heavy usage of online payment systems across the assessment period drove segment growth.

The global Cloud Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Cloud Storage and Backup

Database Management

User Authentication

Push Notification

Database Management

By Platform

Android

iOS

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

Manufacturing

Gaming

IT & ITES

Healthcare

Pharmaceuticals

Media

Entertainment

Telecommunications

Browse the full “Cloud Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market By Application (Cloud Storage And Backup, Database Management, User Authentication, Push Notification, And Database Management), By Platform (Android And IOS), By Enterprise Size (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises And Large Enterprises), By Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, Gaming, IT & ITES, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Media, Entertainment, And Telecommunications), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030" Report at- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cloud-mobile-backend-as-a-service-market



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Cloud Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market include -

8base Inc.

Axway

Back4App

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Baasbox SRL IT

Backendless Corporation

Couchbase Inc.

Built.io LLC

Google LLC

Exadel Inc.

Kii Corporation

IBM Corporation

Kumulos

Microsoft Corporation

KUZZLE

Oracle Corporation

Programmable Web LLC

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Cloud Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 24.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Cloud Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market size was valued at around US$ 3.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 7.3 billion by 2030.

The global market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period due to the large-scale use of smartphones with the emerging need for communicating with each other.

Based on platform, the iOS segment contributed to a major share of the global market in 2022

In terms of application, the database management segment is predicted to account for a major market share over the predicted timespan.

On basis of vertical, the BFSI segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR and contribute a major share to the global market over the assessment period.

On basis of enterprise size, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is predicted to contribute a major share of the global market over the assessment period.

Region-wise, the North American region is projected to be the key regional revenue driver of the global market during the projected timeframe.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/cloud-mobile-backend-as-a-service-market



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Cloud Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Cloud Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Cloud Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Industry?

What segments does the Cloud Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Cloud Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, By Platform, By Enterprise Size, By Vertical, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6194



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

North America's Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market is expected to experience a notable expansion, over the projected period. Additionally, the growth in cloud mobile BaaS deployments in nations like the U.S. might be blamed for the regional market increase. Additionally, the U.S. is home to significant end-user sectors, huge suppliers, and telecom companies, supporting regional market growth.

Aside from this, the Asia-Pacific area is anticipated to expand quickly in the next years. Increased demand for cloud BaaS from businesses in nations like Thailand, China, Indonesia, Philippines, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Japan, and Australia may have an impact on the regional industry's growth.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In the second half of 2020, Microsoft Corporation, a U.S.-based software giant, integrated chat systems into Azure communications service. The firm helps developers in adding new tools to current apps and enhance business operations and communications. This move will expand the scope of the growth of Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) business across the globe

In the second quarter of 2020, Slack Technologies and AWS signed a strategic alliance for enhancing enterprise workforce collaboration. This can benefit as well as accelerate the growth of the Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) business in the U.S. and across the North American sub-continent.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/cloud-mobile-backend-as-a-service-market



Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Smart Education & Learning Market By Stage (Pre-Primary & Primary Stage, Middle Stage, Secondary & Higher-Secondary, Undergraduate & Postgraduate, Others), By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Learning Mode (Adaptive Learning, Blended Learning, Collaborative Learning, Social Learning, Simulation-Based, Virtual Instructor LED Training), By End-User (Corporate, Academic), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-education-learning-market



By Stage (Pre-Primary & Primary Stage, Middle Stage, Secondary & Higher-Secondary, Undergraduate & Postgraduate, Others), By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Learning Mode (Adaptive Learning, Blended Learning, Collaborative Learning, Social Learning, Simulation-Based, Virtual Instructor LED Training), By End-User (Corporate, Academic), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Smart Advertising Market By Platform Type (Laptops, Desktops, & Tablets, Mobile, And Others), By Service Type (Mobile Advertising, Email Advertising, Social Media Advertising, Online Display Advertising, Video Advertising, And Others), By Enterprise Size (SMEs And Large-Scale), By End-User (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Education, Healthcare, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-advertising-market



By Platform Type (Laptops, Desktops, & Tablets, Mobile, And Others), By Service Type (Mobile Advertising, Email Advertising, Social Media Advertising, Online Display Advertising, Video Advertising, And Others), By Enterprise Size (SMEs And Large-Scale), By End-User (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Education, Healthcare, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Learning Disability Treatment Market By Therapy (Stimulant Medication, Non-Stimulant Medication, Occupational Therapy, Complimentary Therapy, Others) By Indication (Dyslexia, Dyspraxia, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Others) By End-User (Hospitals, Clinic, Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/learning-disability-treatment-market



By Therapy (Stimulant Medication, Non-Stimulant Medication, Occupational Therapy, Complimentary Therapy, Others) By Indication (Dyslexia, Dyspraxia, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Others) By End-User (Hospitals, Clinic, Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Warehouse Order Picking Market By Deployment (Cloud And On-Premise), By Solutions (Barcode Scanning/RFID Picking, And Paper-Based), By Application (E-Commerce, Construction, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/warehouse-order-picking-market



By Deployment (Cloud And On-Premise), By Solutions (Barcode Scanning/RFID Picking, And Paper-Based), By Application (E-Commerce, Construction, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Data Center Virtualization Market By Component (Service And Software), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises And Large Enterprises), By End-Use (Education, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecommunication, Retail & SCM, Manufacturing & Automotive, Government, Healthcare, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/data-center-virtualization-market



By Component (Service And Software), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises And Large Enterprises), By End-Use (Education, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecommunication, Retail & SCM, Manufacturing & Automotive, Government, Healthcare, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: Music Editing Software Market By Component (Products & Solutions And Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud Based, And On-Premise), By Device Type (PC, Tablets, Smartphones, And Others), By Operating System (Windows, Android, MacOS, And Others), By Pricing Strategy (Monthly, And Annually), And By End Users (Photographers, Enterprise, Schools & Universities, Professional/Audio Engineers, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/music-editing-software-market



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch



Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/



Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Blog: https://zmrblog.com/



Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?