The global dental practice management market is projected to reach 6.7 Billion in 2028 from USD 3.0 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 17.5% between 2023 and 2028

New York, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental 3D Printing Market by Product & Service, Technology, Application, End User - Global Forecasts to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05811150/?utm_source=GNW



3D dental printing also offers advantages such as reduced product development time for dental appliances, superior-quality complex parts and products, and mass personalization, which boost the demand for 3D printing in dentistry. On the other hand, an unfavorable reimbursement scenario, and stringent regulatory process for the approval of 3D printing equipment are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.



By material type, the plastics segment was the largest segment in the Dental 3D Printing Materials market in 2022

By material type, the Dental 3D Printing market is segmented into plastics, metals, and other materials.

The reason is the affordability and versatility of plastics in dental 3D printing.On the basis of product & service, the dental 3D printing market is divided into services, materials and equipment.



Out of these, materials are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the numerous advancements in the field and demand for materials that can be used for 3D printing of permanent restorations.



Among Applications, the implantology segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment from 2023 to 2028



Out of the applications, implantology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028.

This can be attributed to growing preference for manufacturing dental implants using 3D printing, the advantages offered by 3D-printed dental implants, and the increasing application of 3D printing in dental implantology.

The prosthodontics segment accounts the highest share in the market. This huge, and growing, consumer base, the introduction of advanced technologies such as CAD/CAM, and the rising adoption of dental 3D printers & scanners have significantly improved prosthetic dentistry procedures, and are expected to drive the dental 3D printing market for prosthodontics during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period in the Dental 3D Printing Market, followed by Latin America



The primary factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific and Latin America Dental 3D Printing market include the growth of medical tourism in these region, increasing application of 3D printing in dentistry, growing number of dental clinics, growing adoption among end users, and rising initiatives by governments.

North America was the largest segment in the Dental 3D Printing Market in 2022.The US accunted for the larger share of the North American Dental 3D Printing Market in 2022.



The reasons for this are high oral care expenditure, and the rising popularity of digital dentistry, among other factors.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for the Dental 3D Printing market is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 30%, Tier 2: 35%, and Tier 3: 35%

• By Designation: C-level executives: 27%, Directors: 38%, and Others: 35%

• By Region: North America: 30%, Europe: 25%, Asia-Pacific: 20%, Latin America: 20%, and Middle East and Africa: 5%



Prominent players in the Dental 3D Printing market include Desktop Metal, Inc. (US), 3D Systems Corporation (US), and Stratasys Ltd. (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the Dental 3D Printing market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as end user, region, application, technology, and product & service. The report also includes a competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product/service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report can help established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one, or a combination of the below-mentioned five strategies.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (the high incidence of dental caries and other dental diseases, the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, the adoption of dental 3D printers in hospitals & clinics, and rapid growth in the geriatric population), restraints (lack of skilled workforce due to limited specialized training in additive manufacturing), opportunities (increasing popularity of CAD/CAM technology, the development of new biocompatible materials, and the reconfiguration of supply chain models), and challenges (high capital investments and operating costs, and rising number of large dental practices) influencing the growth of the dental 3D printing market.

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Dental 3D Printing market. The report analyzes the market based on the technology, product & service, region, application, and end user.

• Product development: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the Dental 3D Printing market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for dental 3D Printing across regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the Dental 3D Printing market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, and comprehensive features of products of the leading players in the Dental 3D Printing market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05811150/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________