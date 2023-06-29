MariMed Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Date

NORWOOD, Mass., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”), (CSE: MRMD), (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced it will report its second quarter 2023 financial results on August 2, 2023 after the markets close. Management will host a conference call on August 3, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. EST to discuss financial results.



A webcast will be available and can be accessed via MariMed’s Investor Relations website at MariMed Q223 Earnings Webcast . A playback of the call will also be made available on MariMed’s Investor Relations website.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, InHouse, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy. For additional information, visit https://marimedinc.com/.

