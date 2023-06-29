Nano Dimension Announces Record Q1/2023 Results Revenue of $14.97 Million, 43% YoY Growth

Gross Margins increased to 44% (Adjusted: 47%)



Waltham, Massachusetts, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM, “Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printers, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2023.

The Company also announced the intention to promptly continue its share buy-back program.

Nano Dimension reported consolidated record revenues of $14.97 million for Q1/2023, an increase of:

43% over Q1/2022

24% over Q4/2022

Gross Margin (“GM”) :

Q1/2023: 44%



Q1/2022: 10%

Adjusted 1 Gross Margin (“Adjusted GM”):

Q1/2023: 47%

Q1/2022: 40%

Total income/loss before tax :



Q1/2023 income of $22 million

Q4/2022: negative $87 million

Q1/2022: negative $34 million

Adjusted EBITDA for the Q1/2023 :



Negative $24 million which includes research and development (R&D) expenses of $15 million2.

Net cash used in operations; minus interest received :

Q1/2023: $17 million

Q4/2022: $14 million

Q1/2022: $21 million

Details regarding Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted GM can be found below in this press release under “non-IFRS measures.”

CEO MESSAGE TO SHAREHOLDERS :

“We delivered significant revenue growth in the first quarter of 2023, with the third record-setting quarter in a row, defined by exceptional performance and steady quarterly organic growth since July 2022. While we still have 6 months left to go in 2023, at this point we hope to be ahead of the annual budget which our Board of Directors has set for us.

One of the most exciting developments this quarter is the fast adoption of our Deep Learning/AI technology, developed by our DeepCube division. It is now effectively installed in our newer models of machines, advancing industrial inspection, print quality optimization, process optimization, and monitoring and maintenance of machines.

While DeepCube is a significant value-add to new and existing customers, we are starting to receive requests from industrial customers to sell them the “DeepCube AI Engine” by itself, to be installed on their own machines, thereby turning our DeepCube group into a “stand-alone” revenue generating division.

Our Additive Electronic business has been growing organically for almost a year, in spite of the continued crisis in the European economy, especially in the DACH countries. Our AME printing business is advancing on budget, supported by impressive achievements in chemical development of dielectric and conductive printing consumable materials. In parallel, IPC International, Inc. (IPC), a global association that helps original equipment manufacturers, Electronics Manufacturing services, printed circuit board manufacturers, and suppliers build electronics better, has accepted our efforts of over a year – and is now adopting new standards for AME specifications. In the Additive Manufacturing and Ink Services product lines we are experiencing steady advancements as well.

Our organic growth is expected to be fully supported by our merger and acquisition (M&A) strategy. Consistent with our stated long-term strategy, strong market position, and robust balance sheet, we remain ideally positioned to act as a consolidator in the highly fragmented AM market landscape, which consists of small- and medium-sized businesses that are currently cash negative and “floating” on high valuations. We intend to accelerate our M&A strategy by carefully investing in assets that will create return on investment and value expansion for our shareholders, contrary to unprofitability which is still a common denominator for many players in the AM industry.”

Please feel free to read our new website regarding Nano’s special tender offer to purchase ordinary shares of Stratasys and educate yourselves : www.stratasysvaluenow.com

For information on how to tender Stratasys shares, call Georgeson LLC, the information agent for the special tender offer , toll-free at (877) 668-1646.



FINANCIAL RESULTS :

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $14,965,000, compared to $12,104,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $10,430,000 in the first quarter of 2022. The increase is attributed to increased sales of the Company’s product lines.

R&D expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $19,250,000, compared to $20,993,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $17,870,000 in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 is mainly attributed to a decrease in materials expenses and payroll and related expenses. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2022 is mainly attributed to an increase in payroll expenses, material, subcontractors, and depreciation expenses and is partially offset by a decrease in share-based compensation expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $7,486,000, compared to $9,758,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $9,308,000 in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease is mainly attributed to a decrease in share-based compensation and marketing expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $11,033,000, compared to $9,091,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022, and $6,742,000 in the first quarter of 2022. The increase is mainly attributed to an increase in payroll and related expenses, share-based compensation expenses, and professional services.

Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $22,222,000, or $0.09 per share, compared to net loss of $87,667,000, or $0.34 loss per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, and net loss of $33,093,000, or $0.13 loss per share, in the first quarter of 2022.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results today, June 29th, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. EDT (4:00 p.m. IDT).

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension’s (Nasdaq: NNDM) vision is to transform existing electronics and mechanical manufacturing into Industry 4.0 environmentally friendly & economically efficient precision additive electronics and manufacturing – by delivering solutions that convert digital designs to electronic or mechanical devices - on demand, anytime, anywhere.



Nano Dimension’s strategy is driven by the application of deep learning-based AI to drive improvements in manufacturing capabilities by using self-learning & self-improving systems, along with the management of a distributed manufacturing network via the cloud.

Nano Dimension serves over 2,000 customers across vertical target markets such as aerospace & defense, advanced automotive, high-tech industrial, specialty medical technology, R&D and academia. The company designs and makes Additive Electronics and Additive Manufacturing 3D printing machines and consumable materials. Additive Electronics are manufacturing machines that enable the design and development of High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PED®s). Additive Manufacturing includes manufacturing solutions for production of metal, ceramic, and specialty polymers-based applications - from millimeters to several centimeters in size with micron precision.

Through the integration of its portfolio of products, Nano Dimension is offering the advantages of rapid prototyping, high-mix-low-volume production, IP security, minimal environmental footprint, and design-for-manufacturing capabilities, which is all unleashed with the limitless possibilities of additive manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Nano Dimension’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Nano Dimension could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. For example, Nano Dimension is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its expectations for revenues for 2023, the advantages and benefits of its products and technology, growth of AE business and advancement of AME printing business, that its organic growth in the year ahead is expected to be fully supported by its M&A strategy and its intention to lead its M&A by carefully paying for assets that will create return on investment and value expansion for its shareholders and its expectation to continue the share buyback program. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano Dimension’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 30, 2023, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Nano Dimension is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at

March 31, December 31, 2022 2023 20223 (In thousands of USD) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents 788,141 412,172 685,362 Bank deposits 459,824 573,847 346,663 Restricted deposits 126 60 60 Trade receivables 6,242 10,152 6,342 Other receivables 7,307 6,076 6,491 Inventory 15,063 20,040 19,400 Total current assets 1,276,703 1,022,347 1,064,318 Restricted deposits 491 1,107 850 Bank deposits 63,128 — — Investment in securities — 160,260 114,984 Deferred tax 1,005 118 115 Other receivables — 816 809 Property plant and equipment, net 9,844 10,012 5,843 Right-of-use assets 15,142 15,497 16,539 Intangible assets 21,358 — — Total non-current assets 110,968 187,810 139,140 Total assets 1,387,671 1,210,157 1,203,458 Liabilities Trade payables 3,785 5,503 3,722 Financial derivatives and deferred consideration 19,977 5,040 8,798 Other payables 19,304 23,180 24,150 Current portion of other long-term liability 416 347 363 Total current liabilities 43,482 34,070 37,033 Liability in respect of government grants 1,639 1,861 1,492 Employee benefits 4,138 1,561 1,462 Liability in respect of warrants 1,760 123 69 Lease liability 12,395 11,409 12,374 Deferred tax liabilities 1,101 — — Other long-term liabilities 1,849 — — Loan from banks — 686 736 Total non-current liabilities 22,882 15,640 16,133 Total liabilities 66,364 49,710 53,166 Equity Non-controlling interests 787 578 767 Share capital 386,723 389,943 388,406 Share premium and capital reserves 1,276,443 1,300,781 1,296,194 Treasury shares (1,509 ) (19,901 ) (1,509 ) Foreign currency translation reserve 1,190 973 583 Remeasurement of net defined benefit liability (IAS 19) — 2,508 2,508 Accumulated loss (342,327 ) (514,435 ) (536,657 ) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 1,320,520 1,159,869 1,149,525 Total equity 1,321,307 1,160,447 1,150,292 Total liabilities and equity 1,387,671 1,210,157 1,203,458

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Three Months Ended

March 31, Year ended

December 31, 2022 2023 2022 Thousands Thousands Thousands USD USD USD Revenues 10,430 14,965 43,633 Cost of revenues 6,580 8,267 24,943 Cost of revenues - write-down of inventories and impairment of assets recognized in business combination and technology 2,849 132 4,639 Total cost of revenues 9,429 8,399 29,582 Gross profit 1,001 6,566 14,051 Research and development expenses, net 17,870 19,250 75,763 Sales and marketing expenses 9,308 7,486 38,833 General and administrative expenses 6,742 11,033 30,457 Impairment losses on intangible assets — — 40,523 Operating loss (32,919 ) (31,203 ) (171,525 ) Finance income 2,861 56,826 22,965 Finance expense 3,685 3,590 79,471 Income (Loss) before taxes on income (33,743 ) 22,033 (228,031 ) Taxes benefit (expense) 455 (74 ) (264 ) Income (Loss) for the period (33,288 ) 21,959 (228,295 ) Income (Loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (195 ) (263 ) (872 ) Income (Loss) attributable to owners (33,093 ) 22,222 (227,423 ) Income (Loss) per share Basic income (loss) per share (0.13 ) 0.09 (0.88 ) Other comprehensive income items that after initial recognition in comprehensive income were or will be transferred to profit or loss Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations (232 ) 403 (844 ) Other comprehensive income items that will not be transferred to profit or loss Remeasurement of net defined benefit liability (IAS 19), net of tax — — 2,508 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period (232 ) 403 1,664 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period (33,520 ) 22,362 (226,631 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (210 ) (250 ) (892 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to owners of the Company (33,310 ) 22,612 (225,739 )



Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)

(In thousands of USD)

Share capital Share premium and capital reserves Remeasurement of IAS 19 Treasury shares Presentation / Foreign currency translation reserve Accumulated loss Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Thousands Thousands Thousands Thousands Thousands Thousands Thousands Thousands Thousands USD USD USD USD USD USD USD USD USD Balance as of December 31, 2022 388,406 1,296,194 2,508 (1,509 ) 583 (536,657 ) 1,149,525 767 1,150,292 Investment of non-controlling party in subsidiary — — — — — — — 61 61 Income for the period — — — — — 22,222 22,222 (263 ) 21,959 Other comprehensive income for the period — — — — 390 — 390 13 403 Exercise of warrants, options and conversion of convertible notes 1,537 (1,537 ) — — — — — — — Repurchase of treasury shares — — — (18,392 ) — — (18,392 ) — (18,392 ) Share-based Compensation — 6,124 — — — — 6,124 — 6,124 Balance as of March 31, 2023 389,943 1,300,781 2,508 (19,901 ) 973 (514,435 ) 1,159,869 578 1,160,447

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands of USD)

Three Months Ended

March 31, Year ended

December 31 2022 2023 2022 Cash flow from operating activities: Net income (loss) (33,288 ) 21,959 (228,295 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 1,141 1,423 7,283 Impairment losses on intangible assets — — 31,045 Impairment losses on property plant and equipment — — 9,478 Financing (income) expenses, net 2,194 (8,152 ) (1,769 ) Revaluation of financial liabilities accounted at fair value (1,370 ) 191 (4,516 ) Revaluation of financial assets accounted at fair value — (45,276 ) 62,791 Loss from disposal of property plant and equipment and ROU Assets (3 ) 124 948 Increase in deferred tax (461 ) (3 ) (581 ) Share-based compensation 10,123 6,124 32,563 Other 94 45 166 11,718 (45,524 ) 137,408 Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in inventory (468 ) (545 ) (4,603 ) Increase in other receivables (851 ) (851 ) (1,978 ) Increase in trade receivables (2,175 ) (3,708 ) (1,992 ) Increase in other payables 1,724 (528 ) 5,281 Increase (decrease) in employee benefits 1,148 (561 ) 1,497 Increase in trade payables 729 1,805 628 107 (4,388 ) (1,167 ) Net cash used in operating activities (21,463 ) (27,953 ) (92,054 ) Cash flow from investing activities: Change in bank deposits and loans net (21,907 ) (228,497 ) 141,555 Interest received 762 11,292 17,465 Change in restricted bank deposits 20 (271 ) (327 ) Acquisition of property plant and equipment (1,975 ) (3,944 ) (9,388 ) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (18,124 ) — (31,057 ) Payment of a liability to pay a contingent consideration of business combination — (3,960 ) (10,708 ) Acquisition of financial assets in fair value through profit and loss — — (177,775 ) Decrease in pledged deposit — — 3,362 Other — — (800 ) Net cash used in investing activities (41,224 ) (225,380 ) (67,673 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Lease payments (796 ) (1,220 ) (4,151 ) Repayment Long-term Bank Debt (80 ) (57 ) (406 ) Proceeds from non-controlling interests — — 510 Amounts recognized in respect of government grants liability, net (45 ) (85 ) (221 ) Payments of share price protection recognized in business combination — — (1,005 ) Repurchase of treasury shares — (18,392 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (921 ) (19,754 ) (5,273 ) Decrease in cash (63,608 ) (273,087 ) (165,000 ) Cash at beginning of the year 853,626 685,362 853,626 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash (1,877 ) (103 ) (3,264 ) Cash at end of the period 788,141 412,172 685,362 Non-cash transactions: Property plant and equipment acquired on credit 211 476 52 Recognition of a right-of-use asset 11,237 127 15,196

Non-IFRS measures

The following are reconciliations of income before taxes, as calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as of gross profit, as calculated in accordance with IFRS, to Adjusted Gross Profit:

For the Three-Month Period

Ended March 31st, 2023 Net income 21,959 Tax expenses 74 Depreciation and amortization 1,423 Interest income (11,520 ) EBITDA 11,936 Finance income from revaluation of assets and liabilities (44,777 ) Exchange rate differences 3,045 Share-based compensation expenses 6,124 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (23,672 )





For the Three-Month

Period Ended March 31, 2022 2023 Gross profit 1,001 6,566 Depreciation and amortization4 2,862 66 Share-based compensation expenses 324 422 Adjusted gross profit 4,187 7,054

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as income before taxes, excluding depreciation and amortization expenses and amortization of assets recognized in business combination and interest income. We believe that EBITDA, as described above, should be considered in evaluating the Company’s operations. EBITDA facilitates the Company’s performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures, and the age and depreciation charges and amortization of fixed and intangible assets, respectively (affecting relative depreciation and amortization expense, respectively), and EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it is widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to the items mentioned above.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as income before taxes, excluding depreciation and amortization expenses and amortization of assets recognized in business combination, interest income, finance income for revaluation of assets and liabilities, exchange rate differences and share-based payments. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, as described above, should also be considered in evaluating the Company’s operations. Like EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA facilitates the Company’s performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures, and the age and depreciation charges and amortization of fixed and intangible assets, respectively (affecting relative depreciation and amortization expense, respectively), as well as from revaluation of assets and liabilities, exchange rate differences and share-based payment expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it is widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to non-cash items, such as expenses related to revaluation, exchange rate differences and share-based payments.

Adjusted gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation expenses, is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as gross profit excluding amortization expenses. We believe that adjusted gross profit, as described above, should also be considered in evaluating the Company’s operations. Adjusted gross profit facilitates gross profit and gross margin comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in amortization of inventory and intangible assets. Adjusted gross profit is useful to an investor in evaluating our performance because it enables investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company’s performance without regard to non-cash items, such as amortization expenses. Adjusted gross margin is calculated by dividing the adjusted gross profit by the revenues.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted gross profit do not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss) as indicators of our operating performance or as measures of our liquidity. These measures should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) as presented in our consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income. Other companies may calculate these measures differently than we do.

1 Excluding cost of revenues from depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation expenses

2 Excluding share-based compensation expenses and depreciation

3 The December 31, 2022 balances were derived from the Company’s audited annual financial statements

4 Including amortization of assets recognized in business combination and technology