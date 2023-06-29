New York, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Diabetes Management Market by Product, Device Type, End User - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05730155/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, technological development has made it feasible for the market to introduce highly adaptable solutions. Among the other key drivers of market growth are the rising adoption of cloud-based enterprise solutions and the rising use of connected devices and apps. But during the forecast period, factors like high device costs, a lack of reimbursement in developing countries, and a higher acceptance of standard and traditional diabetes management devices are anticipated to hinder the market growth.



Smart glucose meters segment accounted for the largest share in the Digital Diabetes Management market.



The devices segment is sub-segmented into smart insulin pens, smart insulin pumps/closed-loop systems, smart insulin patches, smart insulin pens, and CGM systems. In 2022, the market for digital diabetes management devices was dominated by the smart glucose meter segment, which held a 25.2% market share. The convenience for using smart glucose meters and their advantages in the early detection of hypo- and hyperglycemic diabetes are primarily responsible for the growth of this market. Other factors driving the growing popularity of this market segment include technological advancements like Bluetooth-enabled glucometers, all-in-one glucometers with analysis capabilities, and portable, pocket-size glucometers.



Wearable devices segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Both handheld and wearable devices are the sub-segment of the device types that are taken into account in the digital diabetes management device market. In 2022, wearable technology accounted for 60.3% of the market for digital diabetes management devices. During the forecast period, this segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.2%. The market for wearables is growing as a result of technological advancements, an increase in the adoption of smart insulin pumps and insulin patches, and an increase in the number of regulatory approvals for wearables.



The Self/home healthcare segment accounted for the largest share of Digital Diabetes Management market in 2022

In 2022, the self-/home healthcare segment held the largest market share for digital diabetes management.This is primarily attributed to the rising patient acceptance of home care as a result of growing awareness of digital platforms for managing diabetes.



Patients who require continuous insulin therapy benefit most from self-administration. Inpatient treatment is very expensive for patients who require long-term therapy, and it also keeps them from going back to their daily routines.



North America accounted for the largest share of the Digital Diabetes Management market in 2021

North America held the largest market share in 2022 with a share of 41.4%, followed by Europe with a share of 29.0%. The growth of connected diabetes management devices, the rising popularity of diabetes and obesity management apps, the rising demand for technologically advanced solutions, the growing acceptance of digital diabetes solutions by payers, government initiatives to promote digital health, and increasing awareness of self-diabetes management in the region are the main factors driving North America to dominate the digital diabetes management market.

A breakdown of the primary participants (supply-side) for the Digital Diabetes Management market referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–46%, Tier 2–33%, and Tier 3–21%

• By Designation: C-level–43%, Director Level–35%, and Others–22%

• By Region: North America–34%, Europe–26%, Asia Pacific–19%, Latin America- 11%, and Middle East and Africa– 10%

The prominent players operating in the global digital diabetes management market are Medtronic (Ireland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Dexcom, Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Insulet Corporation (US), Tandem Diabetes Care (US), Dottli (Finland), Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland), ARKRAY (Japan), Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (Switzerland), Health2Sync (Taiwan), Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies (Germany), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US), Care Innovations, LLC (US), Azumio (US), LifeScan, Inc. (US), Tidepool (US), AgaMatrix (US), Glooko, Inc. (US), DarioHealth Corporation (Israel), One Drop (US), Decide Clinical Software GmbH (Austria), Pendiq GmbH (Germany), and BeatO (India).



