The global automotive TIC market is projected to grow from USD 17.7 billion in 2023 to USD 20.9 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.4%

Additionally, the emergence of new technologies such as advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicles, has created opportunities for TIC companies to offer testing and certification services for these innovative solutions. Furthermore, the automotive TIC market has benefited from the increasing complexity of vehicle components and systems, requiring comprehensive testing and inspection to guarantee safety and performance. As the automotive industry continues to evolve and adapt to changing market demands, the need for quality assurance, safety compliance, and environmental sustainability will drive the growth of automotive TIC market.



TIC for vehicle inspection services to be the largest segment in North American market during the forecast period

TIC for vehicle inspection is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.North America has stringent regulations regarding vehicle safety, emissions, and overall compliance with standards.



Vehicle inspection services are essential for verifying and ensuring that vehicles meet these regulatory requirements and are safe and roadworthy.Consumer awareness and demand for quality and reliable vehicles contribute to the growth of vehicle inspection services.



Buyers in North America are increasingly conscious of safety and quality aspects and often seek independent inspections to assess the condition and reliability of used vehicles.



TIC for Connectivity and Telematics to be a promising segment during the forecast period

Telematics refers to the integration of telecommunication and informatics in an automobile.It combines consumer communications and information features, including hands-free voice communications, navigation, in-car computing, and wireless networking with the standard functions of automotive entertainment systems.



Rapid digitalization and technological advancements across the Asia Pacific region have led to increased connectivity and integration of vehicles with various digital platforms and services.Telematics systems involving telecommunications and informatics enable vehicles to communicate, exchange data, and access services in real-time.



This connectivity enhances vehicle functionality, safety, and user experience, driving the demand for TIC services to ensure telematics systems’ reliability, security, and compliance.The increasing consumer demand for connected car features and services is driving the demand for telematics and connectivity in the automotive market.



Consumers are seeking enhanced convenience, entertainment, and safety features in their vehicles, such as in-car infotainment systems, navigation, emergency services, and remote-control capabilities. TIC services play a vital role in certifying these connected car systems’ functionality, interoperability, and cybersecurity, providing assurance to consumers and automotive manufacturers.



TIC for EV Motors to be the fastest growing segment in the European market during the forecast period

The growth of the automotive TIC market is expected to be driven by the rapid expansion of electric vehicle (EVs).As Europe leads the way in the adoption of electric mobility, the demand for TIC services tailored explicitly to EV motors is on the rise.



TIC providers play a crucial role in ensuring EV motors’ safety, quality, and compliance by conducting comprehensive testing, inspection, and certification processes.EV motors’ increasing complexity and technological advancements necessitate specialized TIC services to ensure they meet regulatory requirements and industry standards.



With the European automotive industry witnessing a significant shift towards electric vehicles, the demand for TIC services related to EV motors is projected to experience substantial growth. TIC companies will play a vital role in supporting the expansion of the EV market by providing reliable and efficient testing and certification services for EV motors in the European automotive industry.



In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in this market.

• By Respondent Type: Tier I – 67%, Tier II and Tier III – 9%, and OEMs – 24%

• By Designation: CXOs – 26%, Managers – 40%, Executives – 34%

• By Region: North America – 26%, Europe – 30%, Asia Pacific – 35%, Rest of the World –9%

The automotive TIC market is dominated by established players such as DEKRA SE (Germany), TÜV SÜD (Germany), Applus+ (Spain), SGS Group (Switzerland), and TÜV Rheinland AG Group (Germany), among others.They have worked on providing automotive TIC services for the automotive TIC market ecosystem.



They have initiated partnerships to provide best-in-class services to their customers.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the automotive TIC market based on vehicle type, service type, sourcing type, application and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World). It covers the competitive landscape and company profiles of the major players in the automotive TIC market ecosystem.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

• This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall automotive TIC market ecosystem and its subsegments.

• This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

• This report will also help stakeholders understand the market’s pulse and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

