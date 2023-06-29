Supraglottic Airway Management Devices Market Size Will Attain USD 3400 Million by 2030 Growing at 8.5% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research | Global Supraglottic Airway Management Device Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis Report

NEW YORK, United States, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Supraglottic Airway Management Devices Market Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database. According to the latest research study, the demand of global supraglottic airway management devices market size & share was worth at approximately USD 1800 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 8.5% and is anticipated to reach over USD 3400 million by 2030.

The report analyzes the global supraglottic airway management devices market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the supraglottic airway management devices industry.

Supraglottic Airway Management Devices Market Overview:

Supraglottic airway management devices are medical devices designed to establish and maintain a patent airway during various medical procedures, including anesthesia, resuscitation, and emergency airway management. These devices are inserted into the oropharynx, above the larynx, to secure and support the airway, allowing for effective ventilation and oxygenation. The supraglottic airway management devices serve as an alternative to traditional endotracheal intubation, which involves the placement of a tube through the vocal cords into the trachea. Unlike endotracheal intubation, which requires direct visualization of the vocal cords and advanced laryngoscopy skills, supraglottic airway devices are generally easier to insert and can be used by healthcare providers with varying levels of experience.





Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the supraglottic airway management devices market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 8.5% between 2023 and 2030.

The supraglottic airway management devices market size was worth around US$ 1800 million in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 3400 million by 2030.

The growing prevalence of respiratory disease across the globe is expected to drive the supraglottic airway management devices market growth during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the laryngeal mask airways segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on the age group, the adult segment is expected to capture the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics: Industry Growth Factors & Restraints

The supraglottic airway management devices market's revenue growth is being driven by the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders including COPD & asthma, advantageous reimbursement coverage across developed nations, an increase in patient admissions for emergency & critical care, and the high rate of preterm deliveries. Additionally, the market is expanding due to rising elderly populations and expanding healthcare infrastructure. Significant market expansion prospects are presented by the rising demand for single-use airway management devices and the high growth potential for airway management therapy in emerging nations.

On the other hand, throughout the projection period, it is anticipated that the adverse effects of some devices on neonates, a shortage of experts with the necessary skills, rising pricing pressure on market competitors, and a lack of reimbursement policies in emerging nations would impede the market's expansion.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global supraglottic airway management devices market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global supraglottic airway management devices market include;

Olympus Corporation

Intersurgical Ltd.

Armstrong Medical Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Medline Industries Inc.

Rudolf Riester GmbH

General Electric

Mercury Medical

Smiths Group plc

Verathon Inc.

VBM Medizintechnik GmbH

SunMed

Medtronic

Flexicare (Group) Limited

VYAIRE

Ambu A/S

Supraglottic Airway Management Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global supraglottic airway management devices industry is segmented based on product, age group, procedure, application, end user, and region.

Based on the product, the global market is bifurcated into laryngeal mask airways, oropharyngeal airways, nasopharyngeal airways, and others. Based on the age group, the global supraglottic airway management devices industry is divided into adult and pediatric patients/neonates. Based on the procedure, the market is segmented into intensive care unit or emergency procedures and non-emergency surgical procedures.

Based on the application, the global supraglottic airway management devices industry is divided into anesthesia, emergency medicine, and others. The anesthesia segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period. The growth in the segment is owing to the high preference and adoption of these devices by anesthesiologists in surgical operative procedures. The great efficiency in airway clearing and maintenance of appropriate ventilation without compromising patient safety during operations is considered to be the cause of the rising usage.

Based on the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, ambulatory surgical center, and others. The hospital segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to the high patient turnaround, frequent readmissions, and large procedure volumes. A bigger percentage is also the outcome of enabling infrastructure that makes effective surgical operations involving airway management possible. Additionally, the growing government activities targeted at enhancing safety and minimizing unfavorable incidents play a significant role in the segment's considerable share.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the global supraglottic airway management devices market over the forecast period. North America has a well-established healthcare reimbursement system. The presence of favorable reimbursement policies for supraglottic airway management devices encourages healthcare providers to adopt these devices. Adequate reimbursement ensures that the cost of these devices is covered, making them more accessible to patients and healthcare facilities.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Asia Pacific has emerged as a popular destination for medical tourism. Patients from around the world seek healthcare services in the region due to cost advantages, high-quality medical facilities, and skilled healthcare professionals. The demand for supraglottic airway management devices is influenced by the increasing number of medical tourists undergoing surgical procedures, driving market growth.

Recent Industry Developments:

In September 2020, the US FDA granted ScalpelCric kit 510(k) approval, according to VBM Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany). According to the 2015 recommendations from the Difficult Airway Society (DAS), the kit is intended to be used for performing cricothyrotomy operations utilizing the scalpel approach.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Supraglottic Airway Management Devices industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Supraglottic Airway Management Devices Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Supraglottic Airway Management Devices Industry?

What segments does the Supraglottic Airway Management Devices Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Supraglottic Airway Management Devices Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1800 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 3400 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 8.5% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Olympus Corporation, Intersurgical Ltd., BD, Armstrong Medical Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Medline Industries Inc., Rudolf Riester GmbH, General Electric, Mercury Medical, Smiths Group plc, Verathon Inc., VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, SunMed, Medtronic, Flexicare (Group) Limited, VYAIRE, and Ambu A/S among others. Segments Covered By Product, By Age Group, By Procedure, By Application, By End User, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Browse Complete Report Here | Supraglottic Airway Management Devices Market By Product (Laryngeal Mask Airways, Oropharyngeal Airways, Nasopharyngeal Airways, And Others), By Age Group (Adult And Pediatric Patients/Neonates), By Procedure (Intensive Care Unit Or Emergency Procedure And Non-Emergency Surgical Procedures), By Application (Anesthesia, Emergency Medicine, And Others), By End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Ambulatory Surgical Center, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030



The global supraglottic airway management devices market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Laryngeal Mask Airways

Oropharyngeal Airways

Nasopharyngeal Airways

Others

By Age Group

Adult

Pediatric Patients/Neonates

By Procedure

Intensive Care Unit or Emergency Procedure

Non-Emergency Surgical Procedures

By Application

Anesthesia

Emergency Medicine

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Homecare

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2023-2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product, By Age Group, By Procedure, By Application, By End User, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

