Thynk.Cloud Selects Sertifi for Simpler, More Secure Event Contracting

CHICAGO, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sertifi, developers of a complete agreements platform used by over 17,500 hospitality, event, and travel companies, and Thynk.Cloud, developers of hospitality cloud solutions, today announced their partnership. Thynk.Cloud will start licensing Sertifi’s e-signature and payment solution as development begins on an integrated offering.

Thynk.Cloud helps hoteliers increase sales productivity and optimize operational costs. Combined with the power of Sertifi, Thynk customers can increase efficiency and security in the agreements process with a completely digital experience. Using Sertifi, guests can conveniently sign contracts and make payments from any device and location, while hoteliers save time with automated reminders, easy-to-build templates, a shared document library, advanced reports, and a complete audit trail.

“Many hoteliers are still using paper to finalize contracts and payments, so there’s a huge opportunity to make that process more seamless for hoteliers and guests alike,” said Melissa Jurkoic, chief experience officer at Thynk.Cloud. “Partnering with Sertifi helps us realize our goal of building a customer-centric ecosystem and supporting operational excellence with technology.”

“We’re excited to partner with Thynk and help them deliver an efficient, secure contract experience,” said John Stojka, co-CEO of Sertifi. “Partnerships are invaluable in building a stronger hospitality network and making the entire event experience seamless from start to finish.”





About Thynk.Cloud

The Hospitality Cloud for Operational Excellence, Thynk.Cloud, is designed by hoteliers for hoteliers to simplify and automate sales, operations and data management. Thynk.Cloud leverages the world’s leading CRM, Salesforce®, as a platform to bring agile hospitality to the industry with a focus on driving B2B and MICE sales through data-driven decision-making. With Thynk.Cloud every process is easier, faster and fully integrated.



About Sertifi

Sertifi provides a complete agreements platform used by tens of thousands of hospitality and travel businesses in more than 135 countries. Brands like Marriott, Topgolf, and AEG Worldwide trust Sertifi to efficiently and securely sign documents, complete payments, and exchange card authorizations with their customers and business partners. With decades of experience in hospitality and travel, Sertifi is building a network that gives guests and travelers across the globe a great experience from the start.