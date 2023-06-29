Aprotic Solvents Market is Projected to Cross US$ 28.18 Billion with 4.2% CAGR by 2032: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per in-depth industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Aprotic Solvents Market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.2% to surpass US$ 28.18 billion by 2032.



Significant advancements in manufacturing technology and several innovations in aprotic solvents are driving market growth. Aprotic solvents are used in agriculture to increase output, improve product quality, and lower production costs. Other factors such as rising demand for consumer goods such as perfumes, as well as intensive research and development (R&D) efforts and greater focus on sustainable development, are expected to propel the market forward.

The pharmaceutical business is increasing its demand for aprotic solvents. Aprotic solvents are utilized in the production of a wide range of medications and goods. Antibacterial lotions and ointments are made with them. Purification and extraction of chemical substances are also performed with these solvents.

Growing regulatory monitoring and rising public awareness of issues such as health and the environment are driving demand for bio-based aprotic solvents in paints & coatings and other industries. The toxic volatile organic chemicals released by various synthetic solvents are a growing source of concern in the industry, and aprotic solvents are being considered a viable remedy.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global aprotic solvents market to reach valuation of US$ 28.18 billion by 2032.

Market in North America projected to increase at CAGR of 4.1% over forecast period.

Market in APAC accounts for 28.5% share of global market.

Oil & gas industry expected to rise at CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2032.

“Growing usage of green solvents due to their biodegradability, recyclability, and corrosion resistance, as well as increased R&D activities, are likely to create significant opportunities for aprotic solvent manufacturers over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Segments Covered in Aprotic Solvents Industry Research

By Product : N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone Toluene Benzene Acetone Others

B y Source : Bio-based Conventional

By End Use : Oil & Gas Pharmaceuticals Paints & Coatings Electrical & Electronics Other End Uses





Competitive Landscape

The global market for aprotic solvents is fragmented, characterized by the presence of well-established and diverse regional and international manufacturers. Aprotic solvent manufacturers are focusing on product quality and development to strengthen their market positions.

For instance:

In April 2019, Merck introduced Cyrene, a novel dipolar aprotic solvent. This novel bio-derived product is not poisonous.



Key Companies Profiled

Dow

Eastman Chemical Company

BASF SE

AlzChem Group AG

INEOS

China National Petroleum Corporation

Merck KGaA

Celanese Corporation

Ashland

Vizag Chemical International

Winning Strategy

Companies are increasingly focusing on various strategies to increase their global reach in order to target emerging markets with strong development potential and a thriving industrial sector.

Mergers and acquisitions are on the upswing, as are strategic collaborations and greener alternatives to popular product types being sought. Growth prospects in the pharmaceutical and oil and gas sectors could help aprotic solvent suppliers achieve long-term success.

For instance,

In 2019, HE-70S, a largely sustainable solvent made from sugarcane ethanol, was introduced by Braskem. This new product will aid the company's chemical product portfolio expansion.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global aprotic solvents market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone, toluene, benzene, acetone, and others), source (bio-based and conventional), and end use (oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, paints & coatings, electrical & electronics, and other end uses), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

