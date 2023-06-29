CORRECTION: Updated URL to Access ProMIS Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 29, 2023 at 9:30am Eastern Time

TORONTO, Ontario and CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (TSX: PMN) (NASDAQ: PMNRFXF) (“ProMIS” or the “Corporation”) is issuing this release to correct the URL required to virtually access the Corporation’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders included in the Corporation’s Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the SEC and on SEDAR on June 1, 2023.

The corrected URL is: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PMN2023

Please use the corrected URL to access the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which begins on June 29, 2023 at 9:30am Eastern Time. All other information included in the Definitive Proxy Statement remains unchanged.

About ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on generating and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA), an alpha-synucleinopathy. The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine applies a thermodynamic, computational discovery platform - ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and MSA. ProMIS has offices in Toronto, Ontario and Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN.

To learn more, visit us at www.promisneurosciences.com.

For Investor Relations please contact:

Stern Investor Relations

Suzanne Messere, Managing Director

suzanne.messere@sternir.com

Tel. 212 698-8801