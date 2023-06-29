Quaker Invites Neighbours Across Canada To Join Its Welcome Mission

English French

Since 1902, the Quaker brand has proudly called Peterborough, Ontario, Canada home.

TORONTO, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Located on the shores of the Otonabee River in Peterborough, Ontario, Quaker Canada knows what it means to be part of a warm community – a place they like to call QUAKERborough. Since 1902, its plant has stood as a proud pillar within the Canadian city, producing quality food for Canadian tables nationwide. The good folks of Peterborough have welcomed Quaker with open arms, and now the brand is on a mission to return the favour by being the best neighbour it can be and inspiring others to do the same.

As Canadians, we pride ourselves on taking care of one another, and in a recent national survey commissioned by Quaker Canada, 93% of Canadians report that it’s important for them to be perceived as a good neighbour. However, with only 28% of Canadians feeling a very strong sense of community within their neighbourhoods, there’s opportunity to reconnect with each other now more than ever. That’s why, this Canada Day, the Quaker brand is inviting Canadians across the country to join them in extending a warm welcome to their neighbours with a QUAKERborough Welcome Kit.

Canadians are encouraged to gift the care package to a fellow neighbour, which is filled with beloved Quaker® pantry staples made by the hardworking team in Peterborough, Ontario and a limited-edition QUAKERborough crewneck made in collaboration with Canadian-made clothing brand, Province of Canada. With more than half of Canadians expressing that a friendly greeting or offering a helping hand makes for a good neighbour, gifting a QUAKERborough Welcome Kit is a great way to do just that.

“Throughout the month of June, the Quaker team has been delivering our QUAKERborough Welcome Kits to new Peterborough residents in collaboration with the New Canadians Centre, but we know that a neighbourly gesture can transcend city limits and that warmth and kindness should have no boundaries,” says Logan Chambers, Senior Director of Marketing, PepsiCo Canada. “Places with great food, kind neighbours and a warm welcome exist all across Canada, and we’re motivated to inspire community connection and encourage Canadians to make a positive difference in someone’s day.”

Want to join the Quaker Warm Welcome movement? Starting June 29, Canadians can visit quakerborough.ca to purchase a QUAKERborough Welcome Kit. 100% of the proceeds from the purchase of each kit will be donated to Food Banks Canada, so Quaker can continue to help nourish families from coast-to-coast.

About Quaker Canada

A leader in the Canadian food industry for over 130 years, the Quaker brand features a power-packed line of nourishing food products with a wide range of choices. For more information, please visit quakeroats.ca .

About PepsiCo Foods Canada

PepsiCo Foods Canada is comprised of the Frito Lay Canada and Quaker Canada businesses. The company employs over 6,000 Canadians with seven manufacturing plants and sales and distribution facilities from coast to coast. Frito Lay Canada is the country's largest snack food manufacturer and the company's brands include Lay's®, Doritos®, Tostitos®, Ruffles®, Smartfood® and Cheetos®. The Quaker brand portfolio includes a wide range of wholesome cereals, oatmeal, rice and corn snacks and snack bars, and features other prominent brands such as Life®, Quaker Chewy®, Harvest Crunch® and Crispy Minis®. For more information, please visit www.pepsico.ca .

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 4,750 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who in March of last year made nearly 1.5 million visits to these organizations, according to our 2022 HungerCount Report . Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

Survey Methodology

This Maru Public Opinion survey conducted on behalf of Quaker Canada was undertaken by the sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue . 1,513 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists were surveyed from June 6, 2023 to June 7, 2023. The results of this study have been weighted by education, age, gender, and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 3.0%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

