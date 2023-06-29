ANCHORAGE, Alaska, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, July 13, 2023, the 7th Annual Afognak Youth Charity Golf Tournament benefiting the Native Village of Port Lions and the Native Village of Afognak will be held at the Anchorage Golf Course.

Each year, the event provides a great networking opportunity for participants to connect with leaders and staff of Alaska Native Corporations, North Slope oil and gas companies, the largest financial institutions, and other Alaska business leaders, such as Alaska Energy Services, GCI, Koniag, Inc., Marsh and McLennan, KeyBank, and others. This year, Afognak is excited to welcome Terry Bradshaw as our celebrity guest. Mr. Bradshaw is an NFL legend having achieved four Super Bowl championships, two Super Bowl MVP awards, and induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Proceeds in excess of event expenses will directly benefit youth education programs operated by the Native Village of Port Lions and the Native Village of Afognak in the Kodiak Archipelago. To date, the Tournament has raised more than $388,000 for Tribal youth programs. Afognak Native Corporation supports the following Tribal youth development programs as part of its cultural and community responsibilities to strengthen Ag’wanermiut “Afognak people”:

Dig Afognak Camp – Alutiiq youth culture camp operated since 1998; Alutiiq Language & Music Camp and Harvesting & Survival Camp are highlights of the summer camp season.

– Alutiiq youth culture camp operated since 1998; Alutiiq Language & Music Camp and Harvesting & Survival Camp are highlights of the summer camp season. Alutiiq Dancers in Port Lions – support for creating regalia and other supplies as the group gets re-established

– support for creating regalia and other supplies as the group gets re-established Afterschool & Alutiiq Week Cultural Activities

Cultural Workshops – traditional food preparation and processing

– traditional food preparation and processing Alutiiq Language Resources – supports family language nights and other programs

– supports family language nights and other programs Preschool Program Activities – support for hosting preschool graduation

These programs are an invaluable way for young people to learn the Alutiiq language and to practice traditional harvest, survival skills, and healthy relationships. They provide intergenerational opportunities for the Alutiiq community to share cultural learning, skill building in their homelands, and to celebrate and invest in our youth.

Corporate and business sponsors can still support and be recognized at the event! Contact Ana Fisk, Tournament Co-Director, at 907-244-4377 or afisk@afognak.com, or visit the Afognak Youth Charity Golf Tournament webpage at www.afognakgolf.com.

Afognak Native Corporation is an Alaska Native village corporation serving the Kodiak Alutiiq people of Afognak and Port Lions.