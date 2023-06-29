Valken Sports Blasts New Growth Strategy with HawkSearch

WOBURN, Mass., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a frontrunner in cloud-based marketing technology software, announced today that Valken Sports, a leading supplier in the paintball and tactical sports sector, has selected HawkSearch, Bridgeline's advanced AI powered search solution, to drive online business over its five ecommerce sites.

The global distributor has committed to a 36-month agreement and chose HawkSearch to reinforce its digital presence after recently seeing the powerful features and search results demonstrated in HawkSearch’s Multi-Store- Front Webinar webinar with BigCommerce and Obundle. Valken will leverage HawkSearch’s Rapid UI framework to implement the solution with a tight turnaround deadline, and advanced functionality such as Recommendations and Smart Search to power revenue through more efficient online sales and an enhanced customer experience.

Established in 2008, Valken Sports is a worldwide manufacturer and distributor serving the world of paintball, airsoft, and defense. Supplying a full range of products across the United States and Europe, they are dedicated to trustworthy service, positive growth, and quality.

HawkSearch has over a decade of experience serving leading distributors including Brownells, Packard and Berlin Packaging, HawkSearch drives ecommerce revenue growth through AI-powered features such as Smart Search and Dynamic Targeting, getting search solutions up and running fast with its Rapid UI Framework.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital, said, "We're excited to partner with Valken Sports, a powerhouse in the paintball sector and we look forward to watching them 'paint' a path to success in their digital transformation journey."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital assists businesses in boosting their online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

