BioSig Joins Webull Corporate Connect

Westport, CT, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering unprecedented accuracy and precision to intracardiac signal visualization, today announced that it is now actively participating on the Webull Corporate Connect platform, a specialized channel for direct investor communication and audience engagement, including Q&A.

“We invite all Webull users to engage with us in direct two-way communications on our new Corporate Connect channel,” said Ken Londoner, Chairman, CEO and Founder of BioSig. “Our Company is deeply committed to transparency and accessibility for retail investors, and this platform provides an easy way for individual investors and traders to learn more about our Company and interact with us directly. We are excited to introduce this unique community-driven experience to our valued shareholders and prospective investors.”

Stay up to date on BioSig’s investor dialogue and most recent developments by downloading the Webull app to your smartphone or tablet device. Visit the BSGM details page on the app and select “Company” to see our Corporate Communication Service entrance banner. Click on the banner to view our frequent information posts and engage in direct Q&A.

For more information about Webull, please visit www.webull.com .

About Webull Financial

Brokerage services are offered through Webull Financial LLC (“Webull Financial”), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Investment advisory services are offered by Webull Advisors LLC (“Webull Advisors”), a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered investment adviser. Webull Financial and Webull Advisors are affiliates. All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. Neither entity guarantees profits or protection from losses. www.webull.com

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is an advanced medical technology company bringing never-before-seen insights to the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. Through collaboration with physicians, experts, and healthcare leaders across the field of electrophysiology (EP), BioSig is committed to addressing healthcare’s biggest priorities—saving time, saving costs, and saving lives.

The Company’s first product, the PURE EP™ Platform, an FDA 510(k) cleared non-invasive class II device, provides superior, real-time signal visualization allowing physicians to perform insight-based, highly targeted cardiac ablation procedures with increased procedural efficiency and efficacy.

The global EP market is projected to reach $16B in 2028 with an 11.2% growth rate.1

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on our ability to conduct our business and raise capital in the future when needed, (ii) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (iii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iv) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (v) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (vi) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







1 Global Market Insights Inc. March 08, 2022



