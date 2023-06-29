Harbinger Research Publishes New Research Report on Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc.

ATLANTA, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbinger Research, LLC, an independent equity research firm with a focus on the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has published a new research report on Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL – NasdaqCM), a pioneering company in the electronic cigarette and vaping industry. Kaival Brands specializes in the development, marketing, and distribution of innovative products and technology solutions, including the BIDI® Stick disposable electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS), which is intended for adults 21 and over.



The Harbinger Research report includes a valuation analysis and share price target. To view the new research report, along with required disclosures and disclaimers, or to download the report in its entirety at no charge, please visit: https://d1io3yog0oux5.cloudfront.net/harbingerresearch/media/0cfbcab24c319d00381b7f5b1c1b7779.pdf

12-Month Price Target and Future Valuation Driven by Strong and Likely Accelerating Revenue Growth.

After great initial success, Kaival Brands managed to survive an incredibly difficult market for electronic cigarettes and is now poised for extreme growth during the next few calendar quarters.

While regulatory and competitive uncertainties remain, we believe that Kaival’s newly successful focus on larger retailers, some of which have domestic outlets numbering in the tens of thousands, will soon establish Kaival Brands as a major U.S. player in the market for tobacco/menthol ENDS devices, and possibly as the only U.S. player in disposable flavored ENDS devices.

About Harbinger Research, LLC

Harbinger Research, LLC is one of a new breed of issuer-sponsored research boutiques, providing unbiased equity research coverage to smaller issuers that cannot attract research coverage from traditional brokerage firm’s research departments. Our mission is to help both investors and public issuers by improving the availability of issuer information and by providing sound, unbiased analysis of our issuer clients’ businesses, industries, and current market valuation.

The policies of Harbinger Research, LLC require that all personnel strictly adhere to the CFA Institute’s Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct, and its Best Practice Guidelines Governing Analyst / Corporate Issuer Relations. Please see www.cfainstitute.org for more information.

To view our disclosures and disclaimers, or for more information, visit www.harbingerresearch.com. Harbinger Research was compensated by the company in the amount of $25,000 for the production and distribution of this research report.

