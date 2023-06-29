The Coffee Capsules Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% by increasing its worth to US$ 396.3 Million by 2033 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global coffee capsules market is expected to grow significantly, with a projected value of US$ 243.3 million in 2023, increasing to US$ 396.3 million by 2033.



The demand for coffee capsules is driven by various factors. Consumers are drawn to the convenience and ease of use that coffee capsules offer, allowing them to quickly brew a single cup of coffee without traditional equipment.

Manufacturers continuously introduce new flavors to cater to diverse preferences, and sustainability has become a key trend in the market. Online retailing and subscription services have also contributed to market growth.

Manufacturers are expanding their presence in these markets as coffee consumption rises in developing economies. Coffee capsules offer advantages in terms of convenience and quality, attracting investment from corporations.

The increasing coffee consumption among millennials, driven by their preference for ready-to-eat food and coffee, is expected to further boost the coffee capsules market.

Key Takeaways:

The plastic segment holds the majority market share in the coffee capsules market, contributing to around 3 out of 5 sales. It is projected to create a significant incremental opportunity of US$ 38.0 billion from 2023 to 2033. Further, there is growing demand for bioplastic coffee capsules due to increasing sustainability concerns.

In the commercial sector, coffee capsules are witnessing surging demand, with the segment projected to account for 75.4% share in 2022 and expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2033. The adoption of coffee capsules in offices, cafes, and other establishments is driving this growth.

In Germany, the consumption of coffee is increasing, leading to an expansion of the coffee capsules market at a CAGR of 4.4%.

India is considered a notable market for coffee capsules due to its growing coffee production. India’s market is projected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 33.9 million from 2023 to 2033.

The United States market for coffee capsules is thriving, with a diverse range of brands, flavors, and subscription services available. Premiumization is a notable trend, with consumers willing to pay for high-quality coffee capsules.

Competitive Landscape:

There are many key players operating in the market and aim at following effective strategies. A few big competitors, like Dunkin' Brands and Starbucks Corporation, currently have a significant part of the global market. However, high product innovation, the launch of limited-edition coffee pods, large distribution networks, and better supply chains have resulted in high market consolidation, with Nestle (Nespresso and Dolce Gusto) and JAB Holdings (Senseo, Tassimo, and Keurig) holding a significant market share.

Key Companies Profiled:

Nestle Nespresso

Lavazza

Gourmesso

Gloria Jean's Coffees

Bestpresso Coffee

Dunkin Brands

Starbucks Corporation

Kiss Me Organics

The Kraft Heinz Company

Keurig

Nespresso

Dolce Gusto

Latest Developments:

CafePod Coffee Co., an independent coffee company based in London, announced its relaunch in July 2018 with bold and exotic new product lines and multi-channel marketing strategies. The company announced the release of four new coffee stock-keeping units for ground coffee, entire beans, and coffee pods.

In June 2018, Keurig Dr. Pepper introduced two new all-in-one coffee makers for sale in the United States. The newly released machines use Keurig's K-Pod coffee pods to make a range of coffee drinks, including lattes, cappuccinos, and others.

Key Segments Covered in this Market:

By Material:

Plastic

Bio Plastics

Others (Fabric, etc.)



By End Use:

Commercial

Household

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



