Cloud Advertising Market to Surpass 20.6 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the Rise in the Number of Online Users

Westford,USA, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest,the global cloud advertising market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by various factors. One of the key drivers is the increased ICT expenditure by governments in developed and developing regions, such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Governments recognize the importance of digital technologies and are investing in infrastructure and initiatives to promote digital transformation, which includes cloud advertising.

Cloud-based advertising services have gained significant importance in the SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) market as the landscape of big data and Internet commerce continues to evolve. Businesses can exert greater control over their advertising costs through various means by leveraging commercial cloud solutions. Cloud infrastructure enables companies to scale their advertising campaigns according to their specific needs, ensuring efficient allocation of resources and cost optimization.

Prominent Players in Cloud Advertising Market

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Facebook, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Adobe Systems Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

IBM Corporation

The Trade Desk, Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

AppNexus Inc.

PubMatic, Inc.

Rubicon Project, Inc.

OpenX Technologies, Inc.

Centro, Inc.

TubeMogul, Inc.

DataXu, Inc.

Tremor Video, Inc.

InMobi Pte Ltd

AdRoll, Inc.

Organization Size Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Enhancing the Marketing Campaigns

The cloud advertising market is experiencing significant growth, with organizations adopting cloud advertising solutions for various applications. This market provides to large, small, and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Large enterprises are leveraging cloud advertising to enhance their marketing campaigns and target a wider audience, with their substantial resources and extensive reach.

The market in North America is projected to dominate the global cloud advertising market, capturing the largest market share. The region's dominance can be attributed to several factors contributing to the growing demand for enhanced cloud advertising platforms. North America boasts a highly developed digital infrastructure and advanced technological capabilities, enabling businesses to leverage cloud advertising solutions effectively.

Retail Deployment Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Increasingly Recognizing the Importance of Leveraging Internet Technologies

The retail segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the cloud advertising market. Retailers increasingly recognize the importance of leveraging Internet technologies and digital platforms to enhance customer-centric strategies. The retail industry is expected to witness substantial growth and transformation with the growing purchasing power of consumers. Cloud advertising is crucial in helping retailers reach their target audience, engage customers, and drive sales.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific are poised for significant growth opportunities in cloud advertising in the coming years. The region is witnessing a rising demand for cloud-driven and cloud-supported advertising solutions, driven by the increasing adoption of digital technologies and the proliferation of internet connectivity. As businesses in the APAC region recognize the importance of effective and targeted advertising campaigns, there is a growing emphasis on investing in cloud advertising platforms and solutions.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the cloud advertising market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Cloud Advertising Market

Recently, an update was released for Google Cloud Deploy, bringing the support for Skaffold version 1.37.1 to version 1.37.2. This update marks the new default version of Skaffold, providing users with enhanced features and improvements for their cloud deployment processes.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta (formerly Facebook), recently made an exciting announcement regarding the WhatsApp Business Platform. Meta introduced a new cloud-based version of the platform, now accessible to businesses worldwide. With this new API, Meta offers free and secure cloud hosting services, enabling companies and developers to easily access the WhatsApp Business Platform.

Key Questions Answered in Cloud Advertising Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

