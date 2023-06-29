Global PC Games Market Size Analysis, Share Revenue Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 1.21% Forecasted to Reach USD 32.11 Billion by 2030

Tulsa, OK, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “PC Games Market By Genre (Role-Playing, Action, Racing, Adventure, Strategy, Sport, Fighting, And Others), By Type (Physical, Digital, And Online Microtransaction), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global PC Games Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 29.16 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 32.11 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.21% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are PC Games? How big is the PC Games Industry?

PC Games Industry Coverage & Overview:

A personal computer game or PC game is a form of video game that is to be played on a personal desktop or a laptop. The defining characteristics of online PC games are the presence of user-determined gaming software and hardware; and the greater capacity to process large volumes of input to provide the desired output. The PC games market is a representation of the economic dealings that are associated with PC game designing, development, sale, after-sales services, and other attributes. It also deals with other involved stakeholders such as online gaming streaming platforms and accessory manufacturers or suppliers. Over the years, the PC games industry has undergone massive changes owing to the increasing rate at which new PC games are introduced every year making it a highly competitive sector.

Global PC Games Market: Growth Dynamics

The global PC games market is projected to grow owing to the rise in access to personal computers across the globe. With the availability of laptops or PCs across price ranges, the affordability index of these consumer electronics has grown in recent times. Moreover, consumers use PCs for work, education, and entertainment purposes which assists in organically improving the consumer base for PC games. Furthermore, the demand for advanced and innovative PC games has increased due to the revolution in the gaming experience brought about by the launch of live-streaming platforms such as YouTube Gaming, Mixer, Smashcast, and others.

Players gain access to libraries of vast volumes of old and new games along with additional features such as frequent sales, and automatic updates which make discovery of new games easier. Moreover, the growing acceptance of competitive gaming strengthened by the commencement of multiple international competitions that are held frequently across the globe has helped industry players reach more gamers. Another crucial segment is the development of indie games which integrated creativity, diversity, and innovation into the PC games market.

The global sales volume of the PC games industry may register certain growth roadblocks due to issues surrounding hardware and software compatibility. Ensuring that updated versions or new games are compatible with existing software programs or hardware systems can be extremely complex. Such fragmentation are likely to result in less consistency during the gaming experience. Additionally, competition from gaming consoles and mobile gaming could lead to loss of consumer base which may be further triggered by the PC gaming industry being subject to extreme regulatory and legal challenges.

The increasing integration of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) with PC games may provide growth opportunities while the issues around software piracy of PC games could pose a crucial challenge for further market expansion.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 29.16 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 32.11 billion CAGR Growth Rate 1.21% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Valve Corporation, Electronic Arts (EA), Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft, CD Projekt, Rockstar Games, Epic Games, Bethesda Softworks, Square Enix, Microsoft Game Studios, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Capcom, 2K Games, Sega, Valve Corporation, Take-Two Interactive, Paradox Interactive, Blizzard Entertainment, Riot Games, GOG.com, NCSoft, Mojang Studios, Crytek, Devolver Digital, and Focus Home Interactive. Key Segment By Genre, By Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

PC Games Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global PC games market is segmented based on genre, type, and region.

Based on genre, the global market is divided into role-playing, action, racing, adventure, strategy, sport, fighting, and others. The PC games industry is expected to continue its dominance streak by the action segment in the coming years driven by the existing gamer base for several action-oriented games. This version typically includes fast-paced combat or gameplay along with certain segments of exploration. Some examples of highly popular action PC games are Call of Duty: Warzone and Grand Theft Auto. Charlie INTEL claims that Steam, an online gaming platform, registers nearly 2.5 million GTA online players per month. Strategy games emphasize resource management, tactical decision-making, long-term planning, and constructive collaboration when playing with multiple players. This segment is also steadily gaining high revenue.

Based on type, the global market is divided into physical, digital, and online microtransaction. The highest CAGR was observed in the digital segment in 2022 followed by online microtransaction. As the popularity of downloading and accessing PC games through websites such as GOG.com and Epic Games store has increased, digital gaming has generated more revenue. It offers convenience, quick access to games, and the ability to build and manage a digital game library which drives more avid gamers to such platforms. Online microtransactions allow gamers to make small in-game purchases for additional content, gameplay enhancement, and cosmetic items to name a few of the advantages. It is more prevalent in free-to-play games as the extra cost is needed for the next levels. Since its release in 2011, Minecraft has sold more than 600 million copies.

The global PC Games market is segmented as follows:

By Genre

Role-Playing

Action

Racing

Adventure

Strategy

Sport

Fighting

Others

By Type

Physical

Digital

Online Microtransaction

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global PC Games market include -

Valve Corporation

Electronic Arts (EA)

Activision Blizzard

Ubisoft

CD Projekt

Rockstar Games

Epic Games

Bethesda Softworks

Square Enix

Microsoft Game Studios

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Capcom

2K Games

Sega

Take-Two Interactive

Paradox Interactive

Blizzard Entertainment

Riot Games

GOG.com

NCSoft

Mojang Studios

Crytek

Devolver Digital

Focus Home Interactive

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global PC games market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 1.21% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global PC games market size was valued at around USD 29.16 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 32.11 billion, by 2030.

The PC games market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing acceptance of the gaming profession

Based on genre segmentation, the action was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on type segmentation, digital was the leading type in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for PC Games industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the PC Games Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the PC Games Industry?

What segments does the PC Games Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the PC Games Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Genre, By Type, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The global PC games market will witness the highest growth in North America. The US may act as a regional leader due to the existence of the popular video gaming culture in the country. As per a recent study by Electronic Entertainment Design and Research (EEDAR), an average of 67% of American citizens play some form of videogames on at least one form of smart device. The major reason for the current growth rate is the emergence of multiple live-streaming video platforms including Twitch which assist in improving the overall gaming experience by providing additional features. Moreover, makers of some of the world's most sought-after PC games have ensured consistent product innovation which assists in keeping the segment of avid gamers interested in the next launches. Furthermore, there is a growing group of people seeking to become professional gamers with substantial earnings which further promotes regional expansion.

Europe may also generate significant sales driven by the growing acceptance of esports and competitive gaming along with launching the existing rich history of game development and publishing. Europe is home to a vibrant modding community as it is filled with multiple popular mods and user-generated content.

Growth in Asia-Pacific could be the result of the growing PC gaming consumer base in China, Japan, and South Korea. In recent times, China has registered tremendous growth in the PC gaming population whereas Japan has been a mature market for unique and innovative game experiences.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In February 2023, NVIDIA and Microsoft announced a strategic collaboration. The companies will work toward bringing Xbox PC games to GeForce NOW™ cloud gaming services by NVIDIA. The partnership is for the next 10 years

In September 2022, Electronic Arts announced the launch of a new hunting game in association with Koei Tecmo Games

In June 2023, NVIDIA launched a custom gaming PC with a Diablo 4-theme. The new PC is a reflection of the theme around the new action role-playing game being launched by Blizzard

