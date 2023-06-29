Linux Operating System Market Size to Surpass USD 66.28 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.1%

Pune, India, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Linux operating system market size was valued at USD 15.52 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 18.34 billion in 2023 to USD 66.28 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period. Increasing Adoption of Linux Operating System among Servers and Embedded Systems to Drive Market Growth. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report titled “Linux Operating System Market Forecast, 2023-2030.”

The market growth is primarily driven by rising internet penetration and increased data centers, server, and cloud deployments globally. IBM Corporation provides Linux with a high-performance and security-rich operating system.

Key Industry Development:

February 2023: Canonical and Elektrobit launched an open-source Linux for EB corbos Linux and automotive software. It is built on Ubantu to support the speed-up of the development of electronic control units and offer automotive production process compliances.

Key Takeaways

The market's growth is driven by increasing internet penetration and the surge in data centers, cloud deployments, and servers worldwide.

Rise in End-users Spending on Data Center Infrastructure to Boost Market Growth

Increasing Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Technology to Increase Demand for the Product

By End-use Analysis: Rising Popularity of Content Enabled with Cloud Computing Technologies and Surge in Online Gaming Software Users to Drive Growth

Linux Operating System Market Size in North America was USD 5.51 Billion in 2022





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the Linux Operating System Market Are Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), Canonical Ltd. (U.K.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), ClearCenter (U.S.), Linux Mint (Ireland), Elementary, Inc. (U.S.), Slackware Linux Project (U.S.), MontaVista Software, LLC (U.S.), SUSE Group (Germany)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 20.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 66.28 Billion Base Year 2022 Linux Operating System Market Size in 2022 USD 15.52 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 130 Segments covered Distribution, End-use and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Adoption of Linux Operating System among Servers to Support Growth

Linux is a secure and reliable operating system mostly preferred for embedded systems, desktops, virtual machines, and servers. Additionally, users can develop their Linux distortion (Distro) in the market at a negligible cost. Linux operating system has gained popularity across commercial embedded applications such as medical imaging, communication applications, supercomputing, and clustering. This drives the Linux operating system market growth globally.

There is increasing adoption of Windows OS among enterprises and end-users, whereas Linux owns several advanced features such as flexibility, better security, and reliability. However, it still has less market share in consumer markets.





Segmentation:

By Distribution

Virtual Machines

Servers

Desktops

By End-use

Commercial/Enterprise

Individual

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa





Regional Insights:

Increasing Cloud and Datacenter to Dominate the North America Market

North America is anticipated to dominate the Linux operating system market share during the projected period. Data center deployment and increasing cloud across the region are also rising due to leading companies spending billions annually and establishing the data center infrastructure to accommodate the growing demand for cloud services and operating systems.

Europe is expected to grow with a considerable CAGR during the projected period. The growth in the region is mainly due to increased use of the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing in Spain, German, Italy, and others.





Competitive Landscape:

Launching of New Products by Key Players to Stay Competitive in the Market

Key industry players adopt various competitive strategies such as new product launches and support market players in unblocking various business opportunities through diversified product reach with a wide range of distribution channels in the market.





FAQ’s

How big is the Linux Operating System Market?

Linux Operating System Market size was USD 15.52 billion in 2022.

How fast is the Linux Operating System Market growing?

The Linux Operating System Market will exhibit a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





