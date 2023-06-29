Nebulizer Market Size to Surpass USD 1,275.1 Million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2%

Pune, India, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global nebulizer market size was valued at USD 863.4 million in 2022 and projected to grow from USD 897.0 million in 2023 to USD 1,275.1 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Increasing respiratory disorders and robust demand for innovative respiratory drug delivery services are expected to elevate the market’s progress. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “Nebulizer Market, 2023-2030.”

Key Industry Development

March 2021: PARI Pharma GmbH declared the authorization of its LAMIRA Nebulizer System to deliver Insmed’s ARIKAYCE in Japan.

Key Takeaways:

The rapid adoption of devices among the patient is likely to drive the market growth in during the forecast period.

The market size in North America stood at USD 394.6 million in 2022.

The portable nebulizer segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global nebulizer market are OMRON Healthcare, Inc. (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc. (U.S.), DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC (U.S.), Briggs Healthcare (U.S.), GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC. (U.S.), Trudell Medical International (Canada), Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (U.S.), Teleflex Medical, Inc. (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 5.2% 2030 Value Projection USD 1,275.1 Million Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 897.0 Million Historical Data 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 128 Segments covered Type, Modality, End-user, and Region





Drivers and Restraints

Rising Respiratory Disorders to Propel Market Progress

Nebulizers are drug delivery devices that deliver medicines in the form of a mist in the lungs. Rising respiratory disorders are likely to foster the product adoption. For example, as per the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America’s strategy, in April 2022, nearly 25.0 million people in the U.S. suffered from asthma. Poor air quality, rising pollution, and the presence of several factories are expected to foster the demand for the device. Furthermore, rising healthcare costs enhanced the adoption of home healthcare services, thereby elevating the demand for effective medical procedures and equipment. In addition, the robust demand for inhaled drug delivery devices is expected to drive the nebulizer market growth.

However, disease transmission risks and the availability of alternative treatment methods may hamper the market growth.





Segments

Jet Segment to Dominate Attributable to its Clinically Proven Advantages

By type, the market is segmented into jet, mesh, and ultrasonic. The jet segment is expected to lead due to its clinically proven benefits.

Table-top Segment to Lead Owing to its Unique Characteristics

As per modality, the market is bifurcated into portable and table-top. The table-top segment is expected to lead due to the availability of reimbursement policies in developed markets, with operational benefits offered by these devices.

Homecare Segment to Dominate Attributable to Rising Shift to Medical Devices

Based on end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals, clinics, and homecare settings. The homecare segment is expected to lead due to the rising shift toward medical devices.

Regionally, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Market Segmentation:

By Type

Jet Nebulizer

Ultrasonic Nebulizer

Mesh Nebulizer

By Modality

Portable

Table-top

By End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare Settings

By Geography

North America (by Product, by Material, by Procedure, and by End-user)

Europe (by Product, by Material, by Procedure, and by End-user)

Asia Pacific (by Product, by Material, by Procedure, and by End-user)

Latin America (by Product, by Material, by Procedure, and by End-user)

Middle East & Africa (by Product, by Material, by Procedure, and by End-user)





Regional Insights

Higher Prevalence of Asthma to Propel Market Progress in North America

North America is projected to dominate the nebulizer market share due to the higher prevalence of asthma. The market in North America stood at USD 394.6 million in 2022 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share in the coming years. Furthermore, the higher prevalence of asthma is expected to enhance the demand for medical devices.

In Europe, the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and robust adoption of the device is expected to boost industry growth. Further, the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases is expected to enhance market progress.

In Asia Pacific, the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders is likely to elevate the demand for nebulizers. This factor may propel market progress in the region.





Competitive Landscape

Crucial Players Deploy Collaborations to Enhance their Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market deploy acquisition strategies to enhance their brand image. For example, PARI GmbH partnered with TWT Digital Health (TWT) in July 2021 to develop the PARI connect application. This application also offers Bluetooth communication with the eTrack controller, a controller unit for PARI’s eFlow Technology nebulizer. Further, several players deploy research and development, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, novel product launches, innovations, and industrial automation to enhance their market position.





FAQ’s

How big is the nebulizer market?

The nebulizer market size was USD 863.4 million in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 1,275.1 million by 2030.

How fast is the nebulizer market growing?

The nebulizer market will exhibit a CAGR of 5.2 % during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





