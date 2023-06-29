Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2023 Wisdom of Crowds Enterprise Performance Management Market Study

NASHUA, N.H., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2023 Flagship Enterprise Performance Management Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research. The 9th edition Flagship Enterprise Performance Management Market Study is the company’s broad assessment of the enterprise performance management (EPM) market, providing a comprehensive look at key user trends, attitudes, and intentions.



The report examines overall importance of EPM, adoption trends, implementation and sourcing strategies, planning priorities, and use of rolling forecasts. It also includes an analysis of success with EPM, sourcing preferences, cloud deployments, as well as the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on EPM.

There was a notable increase in usage of enterprise performance management in 2023, up to 62 percent from 54 percent in 2022, with current usage increasing most in mid-sized and small organizations. Financial budgeting and planning is the most important EPM capability, ranking significantly higher than all other capabilities.

“Organizations of all sizes report good levels of success with enterprise performance management,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “Increasingly EPM has become more strategic, with organizations now more likely to deploy EPM globally, versus departmentally.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Analytical Data Infrastructure, Performance Management, and related areas.

Press contact:

Danielle Guinebertiere

Dresner Advisory Services

Danielle@dresneradvisory.com

978 254 5587