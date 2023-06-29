New York, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Broadcast Camera Market Assessment, By Type By Resolution, By End-use, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Opportunities and Forecast, 2016-2030F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470935/?utm_source=GNW



Global Broadcast Camera Market size was valued at USD 2.28 billion in 2022 which is expected to reach USD 3.05 billion in 2030 with a CAGR of 3.70% for the forecast period between 2023 and 2030. The global broadcast camera market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by several key factors such as rising demand for high-quality content across various platforms, including television, OTT platforms, and social media which have fueled the need for advanced broadcast cameras. The growing popularity of live events, such as sports, concerts, and news coverage has further contributed to the market’s expansion. Additionally, technological advancements in camera systems, such as the development of 4K and 8K resolution cameras, have revolutionized the broadcasting industry, offering enhanced image clarity and immersive viewing experiences.



Furthermore, the increasing adoption of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies in the broadcasting industry has created new opportunities for the market. Broadcasters are leveraging these technologies to provide immersive and interactive content, driving the demand for specialized cameras capable of capturing and transmitting such experiences. Moreover, the shift towards remote production and cloud-based workflows has gained momentum, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. Broadcasters are exploring cost-effective solutions that allow them to produce content remotely while maintaining high production quality. This trend has accelerated the adoption of IP-based cameras and cloud-based production tools, driving the growth of the broadcast camera market.



In addition, the proliferation of over-the-top (OTT) platforms and video-on-demand services has increased the demand for content creation, leading to a surge in camera deployments. Furthermore, the increasing number of sports events, especially mega sporting tournaments like the Olympics and FIFA World Cup, has created a substantial demand for broadcast cameras. These events require extensive coverage with multiple camera angles to provide viewers with comprehensive and immersive experiences. For instance, in 2023, Fujifilm North America Corporation’s Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions introduced a new broadcast camera and lens named “Fujinon Duvo HZK25-1000mmF2.8-5.0 CineBox PL Lens”, which is an innovative broadcast lens that comes with PL-mount box lens that combines broadcast functionality with a bokeh effect.



Increased Demand for 4K and 8K Broadcast Cameras



There is an increased demand for 4K and 8K cameras due to the growing preference for high-resolution content. The rise of 4K and 8K broadcasting standards has pushed broadcasters, media companies, and content creators to adopt advanced camera technologies capable of capturing and delivering higher-resolution visuals. These ultra-high-definition formats provide enhanced clarity, detail, and realism, offering viewers a more immersive and engaging experience. The demand for 4K and 8K cameras are driven by the expanding availability of compatible display devices, such as 4K and 8K televisions and monitors, as well as the growing popularity of streaming platforms and video-on-demand services that support higher-resolution content. Manufacturers in the broadcast camera market are continually innovating and improving their camera models to meet the increasing demands for 4K and 8K content production. For instance, in Oct 2022, Panasonic Connect Introduces a 4K PL-mount Studio Cameras with Shallow Depth of Focus for Live Cinematic Video.



Adoption of IP-based Broadcast Cameras



Significant adoption of IP-based cameras has been a key trend in recent years. IP-based cameras leverage internet protocol technology to transmit video signals over computer networks, enabling efficient and flexible workflows in the broadcasting industry. These cameras offer advantages such as simplified cabling infrastructure, remote monitoring and control and seamless integration with IP-based production environments. The adoption of IP-based broadcast cameras allows broadcasters to streamline their operations, enhance production efficiency, and reduce costs associated with traditional SDI-based setups.



Furthermore, IP-based cameras enable easy scalability and facilitate the implementation of emerging technologies such as remote production, cloud-based workflows, and virtualized studio environments. With the increasing emphasis on remote collaboration and flexible production setups, the demand for IP-based broadcast cameras is expected to continue growing as media companies and broadcasters seek more agile and scalable solutions for their content production requirements. Manufacturers in the broadcast camera market are expanding their offerings with a focus on IP-based camera systems, supporting the industry’s transition toward IP-based workflows. For Example, in April 2022, Sony Electronics introduced a wide variety of devices and services that will enable broadcast, cinematic, and live event production of content.



Rise of OTT Platforms



OTT platforms, which deliver video content directly to consumers over the internet, have gained immense popularity and disrupted traditional broadcasting models. Content creators are investing in advanced camera technologies to meet the expectations of OTT viewers who seek immersive and engaging experiences. OTT platforms often prioritize content that is visually appealing and of high production value, driving the need for broadcast cameras that can capture and deliver highly effective visuals. As a result, broadcast camera manufacturers are focusing on developing camera systems with features tailored to the requirements of OTT content production, including high-resolution imaging, dynamic range capabilities, and efficient compression technologies. The growing dominance of OTT platforms in the media & entertainment landscape is expected to continue fueling the demand for advanced broadcast cameras, pushing the market to grow and deliver cutting-edge solutions that caters to the evolving needs of OTT content creators.



Advancements in Camera Technology



Advancements in camera technology have played a major role in shaping the global broadcast camera market. Manufacturers have been continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation to introduce cameras with enhanced capabilities and features. One significant advancement is the improvement in sensor technology, resulting in higher resolution, improved low-light performance, and wider dynamic range. These advancements enable broadcasters to capture visuals with greater detail and clarity. Additionally, the development of advanced image stabilization systems has revolutionized camera operation, allowing for smooth and stable footage, even in challenging shooting conditions. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms has empowered cameras to offer intelligent features such as automated scene recognition, autofocus, and real-time image processing. This automation streamlines the production workflow and helps content creators deliver high-quality content more efficiently. Furthermore, the miniaturization of camera components and the introduction of compact, lightweight camera systems have enabled broadcasters to capture footage in remote locations and on-the-go, providing greater flexibility and versatility. For instance, in 2022, Canon has unveiled the UHD-DIGISUPER 122AF, a cutting-edge field zoom lens with autofocus specifically designed for 2/3-inch sensor 4K broadcast cameras. This lens offers features such as, the wide-angle depth, long focal length and large zoom capabilities. Alongside the lens, Canon will also introduce two new focus demand models, further enhancing the versatility and functionality of their professional broadcasting equipment.



Impact of COVID-19



The pandemic had a significant impact on the global broadcast camera market. With lockdowns, travel restrictions, and social distancing measures, the production houses of television shows, sports events, and other live broadcasts were severely disrupted. Many projects were postponed or canceled, leading to a decline in demand for broadcast cameras. Additionally, the economic uncertainty and budget constraints faced by media companies further contributed to the market’s downturn. However, the pandemic also accelerated the adoption of remote production and virtual studio technologies, which have driven the recovery and transformation of the broadcast camera market in the post-pandemic era.



Impact of Russia-Ukraine War



The Russia-Ukraine war had a notable impact on the global broadcast camera market. The conflict has resulted in heightened tensions and geopolitical uncertainties, leading to disruptions in media coverage and broadcasting activities. The affected regions experienced a decline in production and live coverage of events, including news reporting and sports broadcasting. Media companies and broadcasters faced challenges in accessing conflict zones and ensuring the safety of their personnel and equipment. As a result, there was a slowdown in the demand for broadcast cameras, as projects were postponed or canceled. The market’s recovery will depend on the resolution of the conflict and stabilization of the affected regions.



Key Players Landscape and Outlook



The broadcast camera market is a competitive market with a few key players. The leading players in the market include Sony, Canon, and Panasonic which offer a wide range of broadcast cameras, including 4K and 8K cameras, as well as cameras that are designed for specific applications, such as newsgathering and sports broadcasting.



For instance, in June 2023, Panasonic Connect Europe revealed that an ST2110 upgrade will be made available for its entry-level Panasonic AK-HC3900 studio camera in the third quarter of the calendar year. This upgrade can be obtained by purchasing the AK-SFC391 activation code. By offering this upgrade, Panasonic solidifies its position as one of the few manufacturers to offer a comprehensive range of IP-ready cameras, spanning from entry-level to high-end studio cameras. In addition to the AK-HC3900, Panasonic’s line-up includes the UE160 PTZ camera and the KAIROS IT/IP live video platform, showcasing their commitment to delivering advanced solutions for the broadcasting industry.

