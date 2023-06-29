The Europe feminine hygiene products market was valued at US$ 6.47 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 8.14 billion by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2028

New York, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Feminine Hygiene Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product Type and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470881/?utm_source=GNW





According to the Women’s Environmental Network (WEN), half of the UK’s women population flush tampons away; approximately 1.5–2 billion menstrual items are flushed down Britain’s toilets yearly. Thus, environmentally friendly sanitary napkins, panty liners, and tampons, among other feminine hygiene products made of natural fibers, are a viable choice. Organic cotton, jute, banana fiber, and bamboo are among the natural absorbent fibers. They are widely available and biodegradable, with a minimal carbon footprint. Using these fibers also lowers the production costs of feminine hygiene products. The absorbency and retention properties of these natural fibers make them a preferred choice over conventional options. Banana fiber, bamboo fiber, jute fiber, and a combination of cellulose-based hydrogel have a similar absorbency rate as compared to synthetic superabsorbent polymer (SAP). Similarly, in place of non-biodegradable polyethylene and polyurethane, a bio-based plastic made from starch can be utilized as a barrier sheet. A few European companies that create eco-friendly products include Shethinx, Saaltco, and Wearedame. For instance, Boots sells plant-based applicator tampons that are both affordable and eco-friendly. Moreover, companies are adopting novel technologies, and launching reusable panty liners and sanitary pads, which are impermeable, chlorine-free, and reusable/washable. For instance, in May 2021, Zorbies launched washable and reusable incontinence underwear with expanded coverage and absorbency for women.



Thus, the increasing adoption of reusable and eco-friendly feminine hygiene products is expected to create a new trend in the market during the forecast period.



The Europe feminine hygiene products market is segmented on the basis of product type, and distribution channel.Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, health and beauty stores, online retail, and others.



The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, whereas the online retail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.Supermarkets and hypermarkets are large retail establishments that sell a wide range of products, including groceries, personal care, and household products.



Consumers prefer buying products such as sanitary pads, tampons, intimate hygiene washes and sprays, and hair removal products from supermarkets and hypermarkets due to the availability of various brands under one roof.Smart arrangement and display of products in supermarkets and hypermarkets allow shoppers to find the right product quickly.



Moreover, these stores offer multiple payment options, attractive discounts, and a pleasant shopping experience.



Manufacturers of feminine hygiene products usually prefer selling their products through supermarkets and hypermarkets owing to high customer footfall at these stores. Many leading European feminine hygiene product manufacturers sell their products through Tesco, Boots, and other supermarkets.



Based on country, the Europe feminine hygiene products market is segmented into the Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the Rest of Europe.In 2021, the Russia accounted for the largest share of the Europe feminine hygiene products market.



Russia is one of the important markets for feminine hygiene products owing to the high female population in the country and the growing importance of menstrual health among women. According to the World Bank data, in 2020, Russia had the most female-biased sex ratio in the world with 0.864 males to every female. Rising disposable income, increasing number of women in corporates, and growing awareness of intimate health and hygiene among Russian women are some of the key factors driving the growth of the feminine hygiene products market. Also, the rapidly advancing organized retail sector is further supporting the growth of the feminine hygiene products market across Russia.



Edgewell Personal Care Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Lune Group Oy Ltd, Me Luna GmbH, Mooncup Ltd, Ontex BV, Essity AB, Wuka Ltd, Cotton High Tech SL, Procter & Gamble Co. are a few of the major players operating in the Europe feminine hygiene products market. These companies have their presence in both developed and developing countries, which provides lucrative opportunities for their growth, and further drives the Europe feminine hygiene products market growth.



The overall Europe feminine hygiene products market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the Europe feminine hygiene products market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06470881/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________