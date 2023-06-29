VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chinese Canadian Museum is inviting media and the public from across Canada to watch the livestream of their Official Opening Ceremony on Friday, June 30th from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT in advance of their public opening. The event will be held in front of the museum outside the historic Wing Sang Building, Vancouver Chinatown’s oldest building, and will feature remarks from museum representatives and elected officials, in addition to cultural lion dance performances and ribbon cutting.



Set to open to the public on July 1st, the Chinese Canadian Museum is Canada’s first museum recognizing the contributions and stories of Chinese Canadians towards the growth and success of B.C. and Canada, past, present, and future.

What: Livestream of the Chinese Canadian Museum Official Opening Ceremony

When: Friday, June 30th, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT

Where: 51 East Pender Street, Vancouver, BC

Media in Metro Vancouver are invited to tour inside the museum from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. PT

Livesteam Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZ_cMQMU4sY

Who:

The Honourable Mary Ng, Federal Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

The Honourable David Eby, Premier of British Columbia

The Honourable Lana Popham, BC Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport

His Worship, Ken Sim, Mayor of Vancouver

Grace Wong, Board Chair of the Chinese Canadian Museum

Dr. Melissa Karmen Lee, CEO of the Chinese Canadian Museum

Catherine Clement, Guest Curator, The Paper Trail to the 1923 Chinese Exclusion Act Exhibition



Through exhibitions, educational programming and special events, the museum provides a meaningful and transformative experience for all, connecting Canadians to the diverse and eclectic stories and contributions of generations of Chinese Canadians. The museum’s goal is to foster respect, understanding, inclusion and collaboration, and serve as a place where people can gather to bridge cultures, communities and generations.

About the Chinese Canadian Museum:

The Chinese Canadian Museum Society of British Columbia is an independent, non-profit organization established in March 2020 to create a museum with a provincial mandate and national scope, honouring Chinese Canadian history, contributions, and living heritage. Guided by its mission statement “Connecting to the Chinese Canadian story – addressing inclusion for all”, the Chinese Canadian Museum aspires to provide an invigorating and transformative experience for present and future generations through its exhibitions and educational programming throughout B.C. and Canada. The Chinese Canadian Museum is located in Vancouver’s Chinatown. www.chinesecanadianmuseum.ca

