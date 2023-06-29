Announcement on dividend payment ex-date of JSC "Latvijas Gāze"

English Latvian

Dividend payment ex-date of JSC “Latvijas Gāze”

JSC “Latvijas Gāze” (GZE1R, ISIN LV0000100899) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on June 5, 2023 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is July 4, 2023. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends.

JSC “Latvijas Gāze” will pay dividend 0.51 EUR per share on July 06, 2023.

JSC “Latvijas Gāze” confirms that the dividends are paid from profits earned in 2022.

The Board of JSC “Latvijas Gāze”

On the JSC “Latvijas Gāze”

Latvijas Gāze is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy industry.

Our goal is to consolidate the leading position of the Latvijas Gāze Group in the Latvian and Baltic energy market by becoming the customers’ first choice among natural gas suppliers and providing the most reliable natural gas supply for the entire region.

The wholesale and sale of natural gas to business customers is carried out in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Following the opening of the Finnish gas market on January 1, 2020, Latvijas Gāze has successfully started natural gas trading in Finland as well. In the household segment, Latvijas Gāze is the biggest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia.

After Latvia regained its independence in 1991, a joint state-owned company “Latvijas Gāze” was established by merging the Latvian gas infrastructure and institutions. The privatisation of the company was commenced in 1997 and completed in 2002. Since February 15, 1999, the shares of the JSC “Latvijas Gāze” have been quoted on the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange. Taking into account the requirements of the European Union for the establishment of the natural gas market and the expiry of the privatisation agreement between the state and the shareholders of Latvijas Gāze, the unified transmission and storage operator JSC “Conexus Baltic Grid” was separated from Latvijas Gāze in early 2017, followed by the separation of the distribution system operator JSC “Gaso” on December 1, 2017.

Additional information:

Sandra Joksta

investor.relations@lg.lv

phone + 371 67 374 369