RFPIO Summer 2023 Release Expands Flagship Platform to Offer Faster, Innovative Approach to Sharing Information Beyond RFPs

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFPIO , the leader in response management software, today announced the RFPIO Summer 2023 Release introducing a new product to its platform, Profile Center, which enables organizations to build profiles containing product, security, compliance and other mission-critical information that can be shared by frontline teams with customers, partners and prospects. The ability to share generalized information through Profile Center compliments RFPIO’s long-standing market leadership in the generation of bespoke responses to RFPs, security questionnaires, due diligence questionnaires (DDQs), and other information requests.

Responding to security questionnaires and other compliance requests is usually a reactive, disorganized and time-consuming process in most organizations, despite the fact that the information requested is often the same. These inefficiencies can significantly slow down the ability to close deals, renew contracts or proactively attract prospects seeking bidders that meet specific cybersecurity readiness criteria. As a result, organizations need a solution to proactively respond to these information requests faster.

Enter Profile Center, which overcomes these challenges by enabling InfoSec and compliance teams to publish and share standardized response materials through a secure web portal. With the debut of Profile Center, InfoSec and compliance teams can proactively share precompleted security profiles with buyers, customers, partners or other external parties in response to vendor risk assessment requests.

“InfoSec, GRC (Governance, Risk and Compliance), and legal teams are already extremely busy protecting their own organizations. Managing an expanding number of incoming requests for information can be a significant additional resource drain,” said AJ Sunder, RFPIO Chief Product Officer and CIO. “With Profile Center, we’ve made it easy to proactively and securely share up-to-date, prepackaged information that’s critical to addressing customer questions so organizations can close business as quickly as possible.”



“During today’s highly competitive, fast-moving economy, speed matters. We need the ability to complete and turnaround proactive information requests – securely and accurately – to help grow our revenue and scale our business,” said Brecca Keeler, Senior Manager, Technical Sales Services (TSS) at Informatica. “With the debut of RFPIO’s new Profile Center, we will have a key solution we need to gain that competitive advantage. The company’s innovative platform helps streamline our response management approach. Profiles will provide us with the agility to meet our clients’ unique security/compliance inquiries quickly, completely, and efficiently.”

RFPIO Recent Momentum Highlights

Since its Spring 2023 Release, RFPIO has continued to gather industry momentum, from growing its customer base and wider product adoption to receiving industry awards and expanding its executive leadership team. Recent highlights include:

Jeff Santelices as Chief Revenue Officer. He leads RFPIO’s revenue operations including global sales, account management and partner and alliance management. Since its initial launch in March 2023, RFPIO AI Assistant has gained a significant number of customers and its adoption continues to grow across a wide range of verticals.

RFPIO was named the No. 1 Momentum Leader in RFP Software in the G2 Summer 2023 Grid Report. RFPIO also continues its leading placement, being named No. 1 for RFP software across all business segments – small, midmarket, enterprise and overall for more than three years and counting.

RFPIO was named a 2023 Oregon Tech Awards finalist.

Pricing and Availability

The updated RFPIO platform, including Profile Center, is available immediately. Current customers who are interested in adding this new product to their platform should contact their account manager for more information. For those organizations who would like to learn more about this latest platform release and schedule a demo, please visit here (https://www.rfpio.com/profile-center-datasheet/).

About RFPIO

RFPIO is the market leader in response management software, trusted by some of the world's smartest companies to support RFP and security questionnaire response, create and manage sales proposals, and resolve inefficiencies rooted in decentralized and inaccessible content and knowledge. The software's robust and bi-directional integrations, along with an open API, allow teams to digitally transform response management processes and to harness the power of the knowledge and content across their teams. RFPIO supports response management for growing organizations of all sizes including Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Microsoft, Tenable, Zoom Video and others.

