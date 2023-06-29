Matterport Digitally Transforms Historic Tenzan Sake Brewery To Enhance Operations & Preserve Sake Tradition

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), today announced Tenzan Sake Brewery Co. , one of the world’s oldest sake brewers, has selected Matterport’s digital twin platform and 3D capture technology to digitally recreate its historic facility , including the production line of its sake, Shichida, one of the most popular sake’s in the world.



Founded in 1875, Tenzan Sake Brewery is a global award-winning sake brewer, producing 450,000 liters internationally per year. Winner of more than one hundred awards for its brewing craftsmanship worldwide, Tenzan prides itself on balancing the importance of creating quality sake through traditional techniques, while adapting to modern innovation.

As the brewery expands to promote the development and export of its world-class sake, it will utilize Matterport’s digital twin platform to reduce the costs of managing the historic facility, as well as promote the craftsmanship of its brewery to worldwide audiences. Matterport’s technology allows Tenzan to digitally preserve the history and culture of its sake brewing traditions, capturing Japanese sake culture and the 148-year-old brewery in perpetuity for anyone to access and learn about sake.

One of the leading reasons Tenzan chose Matteport’s technology was for its ease of use and intuitive operation. Using Matterport’s Capture Services , a fully managed solution for large scale properties, Matterport captured the entire 54,000 square-foot brewing facility in immersive detail within a single day, without hindering brewing operations.

“I always try to keep my antenna up to world trends and the latest technology. When we learned about the existence of Matterport, we wanted to be one of the first Japanese brewers to introduce it as a technology of the future in Japan,” said Kensuke Shichida, 6th Generation Brewer and President, Representative Director, Tenzan Sake Brewery Co. “We expect that Matterport’s digital twins, which have vividly reproduced the nature and history of our sake brewery, will become a powerful tool to help us operationalize facility management while conveying the freshness and appeal of sake to the world.”

“Tenzan Sake Brewery is dedicated to brewing sake in a way that preserves their traditions, while challenging themselves to iterate with new techniques and technologies,” said Howard Xiao, President and Operating Officer, Matterport Japan K.K. “A critical selling point of Matterport was our ability to help the nearly 150 year-old brewing facility operate more efficiently, while helping promote the culture of sake not only in Japan, but globally. We see significant opportunities to support the digital transformation of Japan's traditional industries while maintaining the spirit and history of these professions.”

Leading enterprises are turning to Matterport to effectively manage their facilities, enabling businesses to remotely optimize equipment installation, manage equipment inventory and repairs, train employees and more. Learn more about Matterport’s solutions for facility management: https://matterport.com/industries/facilities-management

You can visit Tenzan Sake Brewery here .

