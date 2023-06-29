Bassett Announces Fiscal Second Quarter Results

BASSETT, Va., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSET) announced today its results of operations for its second quarter ended May 27, 2023.



Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Highlights

(Dollars in millions)

Sales Operating Income (Loss) 2nd Qtr Dollar % 2nd Qtr % of 2nd Qtr % of 2023 2022 Change Change 2023 Sales 2022 Sales Consolidated (1) $ 100.5 $ 128.7 $ (28.2 ) -21.9 % $ 2.5 2.5 % $ 11.0 8.5 % Wholesale $ 61.8 $ 87.5 $ (25.7 ) -29.4 % $ 7.0 11.3 % $ 11.5 13.1 % Retail $ 60.8 $ 75.6 $ (14.8 ) -19.6 % $ 0.8 1.3 % $ 7.3 9.7 % Corporate & Other (2) $ 2.3 $ - $ 2.3 100.0 % $ (6.9 ) N/A $ (7.5 ) N/A (1) Our consolidated results include certain intercompany eliminations. See Table 4, “Segment Information” below for an illustration of the effects of these items on our consolidated sales and operating income. (2) Corporate and Other includes the operations of Noa Home Inc. for 2023 along with the shared Corporate costs that are benefiting both the Wholesale and Retail segments. This represents a change in our segment presentation from prior year periods. Previously, those shared Corporate costs had been included in the Wholesale segment and the operations of Noa Home Inc. were included in the Retail segment. Prior period results have been restated to conform to the current presentation.

While our operating results were challenged by industry-wide soft demand, we successfully managed our balance sheet and maintained profitability during the second quarter. We are uncertain as to when the current sales environment will markedly improve, but we believe that our dedicated distribution strategy, domestic manufacturing platform, forthcoming e-commerce enhancements, and strong financial position will enable us to steadily grow revenue and shareholder returns as time goes on.

Consolidated revenue declined by 22% compared to last year but was 4.9% greater than the comparable period in 2019. Wholesale orders declined by 18% on a year-over-year basis. Operating cash flow of $5.8 million was fueled by an 11% reduction in total inventory. Operating income of $2.5 million included a $1.0 million valuation adjustment associated with contingent consideration as part of last year’s acquisition of e-commerce retailer Noa Home. Operating income was negatively impacted by a $1.1 million write-down of our Club Level motion product. A significant portion of the existing inventory has been slow moving and includes the high freight costs from mid-2022. We expect better margins in these products over the remainder of 2023.

Wholesale operating income of 11.3% of sales was hampered by the inventory adjustment mentioned above. Excluding this charge, wholesale operating margins would have been flat. Margins in our Newton, NC upholstery facility improved as we were able to recognize a greater portion of previously implemented price increases in current period sales partially offset by de-leverage of fixed costs due to lower sales volumes. This was offset by lower margins in our wood operations. Continuing the trend that was discussed at the end of the first quarter, manufacturing headcounts are now 20% below last year’s levels. Work schedules were considerably reduced during the period, although we have partially restored work hours recently in light of Memorial Day sales and new products sold during the High Point Furniture Market. In the end, our ability to return our wholesale margins to pre-pandemic levels is essential to our future success. The high freight costs from 2022 that have plagued our Club Level results have also hampered our import wood margins and, to a lesser extent, our outdoor performance. As our inventory of these items turns over, we will experience a margin boost based on today’s lower freight costs. New wood product introductions are crucial to improving plant fixed cost absorption and we plan to introduce an opening price point dining collection this fall to bolster our factory work schedules. We have already successfully added a new layer of modern casual styling to our domestic solid wood Bench Made assortment. Four new tables and seven dining chairs were responsible for the strongest wood product introduction that we have had for several seasons. This product will be featured with the drop of our consumer catalog in August before the Labor Day event in our stores and Bassett Design Centers (BDC). Our BDC network continues to grow and represents an increasingly important element of our portfolio with 101 individual accounts comprising 156 furniture floors that have space dedicated to the prescribed Bassett footprint.

Retail results were significantly behind last year’s record quarter but remained profitable. The closing sale associated with our northeast clearance center also negatively affected results in our retail segment. While store foot traffic declined during the quarter, our average sales ticket rose slightly. The interior design expertise embedded within our retail culture produced makeover sales that represented 47% of total written retail volume. The investment in our new flagship store in Tampa is well underway with an anticipated opening in time for Labor Day. On the same schedule is the dramatic remodel of our Austin store. Both of these locations will feature expanded design centers, new hospitality areas, home entertainment rooms, large outdoor furniture displays, and expanded assortments of accessories that will complement our “whole home” design offering.

Our organization is excited about the culmination of the work and investment that we have put into the launch of our new website that will take place before the end of our August quarter. Accompanying the installment of the new web platform has been the addition of new product data software that will permeate all of our new product development, engineering, marketing, and digital representation of our products on the website itself. This important project is a cornerstone of our growth strategy, and we believe that the expansion of our e-commerce business is crucial to our omni-channel future. Our new site is designed to increase traffic, reduce bounce and exit rates, increase virtual appointments, improve conversion rates and provide our customers with more payment options at checkout. Our most successful stores drive the highest level of e-commerce sales and these locations eagerly await the launch of this robust site. Our Bassett licensed stores as well as our open market dealer partners will also derive the benefit of increased digital commerce as they will fulfill the home delivery portion of these sales in their designated areas. And, for the first time, our partnership with logistics partner J.B. Hunt will give us nationwide home delivery capabilities for e-commerce orders.

On the topic of e-commerce, we continued our drive to profitability for our Noa Home division by reducing the loss from the first quarter by 83%. The Noa team pivoted to a less aggressive stance on digital advertising, reducing costs substantially while managing to hold onto most of the sales that they generated last year as a private company. We have begun to cross-pollinate the best thinking from the Bassett and Noa marketing teams as envisioned with the acquisition of Noa late last year. On tap for Noa is a broadened product assortment for North America and a test of limited geography in the U. S. market later this fall.

Combined outdoor furniture sales were behind last year but grew by 68% in relation to the same period in 2019. The growth reflects the addition of the Bassett Outdoor line and products manufactured in our Alabama aluminum facility along with organic growth in our legacy Lane Venture brand. The investment in the upgrades to the Alabama complex is almost complete and features a finished goods warehouse and a re-engineered plant layout to improve efficiency. In May, we debuted the Bassett Outdoor contract line at the HD Expo Show in Las Vegas targeting the hospitality segment. Also, we are excited to open our new Lane Venture showroom in Atlanta to coincide with the first Casual Furniture Market in Atlanta after the industry’s move there after many years of hosting the show in Chicago. Through a collaboration with Celerie Kemble, a nationally recognized interior designer, we plan to introduce several new and more design-oriented collections that will complement our existing outdoor offerings. To help with the expansion of our outdoor furniture sales effort, we have hired several specialists in the contract field as well as augmenting the Lane Venture residential sales team to further penetrate geographic sales territories.

Although we have addressed reduction in demand with cost rationalization in manufacturing, we have not significantly curtailed spending regarding growth initiatives. In areas such as new store development, website development, outdoor marketing costs, digital imagery creation and certain other marketing costs, we have elected to spend generally in sync with our original internal budgets in the interest of generating long term growth. We will continue to monitor this dynamic as the year unfolds. Meanwhile, we will conservatively manage our working capital, maintain or increase our dividend, and continue to repurchase our common stock when deemed appropriate.

Robert H. Spilman, Jr., Chairman and CEO

About Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.

Table 1 BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income - unaudited (In thousands, except for per share data) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended May 27, 2023 May 28, 2022 May 27, 2023 May 28, 2022 Percent of Percent of Percent of Percent of Amount Net Sales Amount Net Sales Amount Net Sales Amount Net Sales Net sales of furniture and accessories $ 100,519 100.0 % $ 128,706 100.0 % $ 208,217 100.0 % $ 246,570 100.0 % Cost of furniture and accessories sold 47,686 47.4 % 62,767 48.8 % 98,187 47.2 % 123,239 50.0 % Gross profit 52,833 52.6 % 65,939 51.2 % 110,030 52.8 % 123,331 50.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 51,366 51.1 % 54,927 42.7 % 105,861 50.8 % 105,841 42.9 % Gain on revaluation of contingent consideration 1,013 1.0 % - 0.0 % 1,013 0.5 % - 0.0 % Income from operations 2,480 2.5 % 11,012 8.6 % 5,182 2.5 % 17,490 7.1 % Other income (loss), net 64 0.1 % (627 ) -0.5 % (351 ) -0.2 % (1,256 ) -0.5 % Income from continuing operations before income taxes 2,544 2.5 % 10,385 8.1 % 4,831 2.3 % 16,234 6.6 % Income tax expense 468 0.5 % 2,642 2.1 % 1,310 0.6 % 4,200 1.7 % Income from continuing operations 2,076 2.1 % 7,743 6.0 % 3,521 1.7 % 12,034 4.9 % Discontinued operations: Income from operations of logistical services - - - 1,712 Gain on disposal - 53,254 - 53,254 Income tax expense - 13,879 - 14,309 Income from discontinued operations - net of tax - 39,375 - 40,657 Net income $ 2,076 $ 47,118 $ 3,521 $ 52,691 Basic earnings per share: Income from continuing operations $ 0.24 $ 0.81 $ 0.40 $ 1.25 Income from discontinued operations - 4.14 - 4.22 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 4.95 $ 0.40 $ 5.47 Diluted earnings per share: Income from continuing operations $ 0.24 $ 0.81 $ 0.40 $ 1.25 Income (loss) from discontinued operations - 4.13 - 4.22 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 4.94 $ 0.40 $ 5.47





Table 2 BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) Assets May 27, 2023 November 26, 2022 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,603 $ 61,625 Short-term investments 17,725 17,715 Accounts receivable, net 14,833 17,838 Inventories, net 70,332 85,477 Recoverable income taxes 3,091 2,353 Other current assets 8,795 11,487 Total current assets 169,379 196,495 Property and equipment, net 79,543 77,001 Other long-term assets Deferred income taxes, net 5,189 5,528 Goodwill and other intangible assets 21,532 21,727 Right of use assets under operating leases 92,505 99,472 Other 6,177 6,050 Total long-term assets 125,403 132,777 Total assets $ 374,325 $ 406,273 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 16,212 $ 20,359 Accrued compensation and benefits 9,024 12,921 Customer deposits 23,941 35,963 Current portion of operating lease obligations 19,012 18,819 Other current liabilities and accrued expenses 11,500 12,765 Total current liabilities 79,689 100,827 Long-term liabilities Post employment benefit obligations 10,452 9,954 Long-term portion of operating lease obligations 89,167 97,477 Other long-term liabilities 1,832 2,406 Total long-term liabilities 101,451 109,837 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 43,900 44,759 Retained earnings 149,393 150,800 Additional paid-in-capital - - Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (108 ) 50 Total stockholders' equity 193,185 195,609 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 374,325 $ 406,273







Table 3 BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - unaudited (In thousands) Six Months Ended May 27, 2023 May 28, 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 3,521 $ 52,691 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,909 6,065 Gain on disposal of discontinued operations - (53,254 ) Gain on revaluation of contingent consideration (1,013 ) - Deferred income taxes 392 (3,796 ) Other, net 1,388 915 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 3,005 (1,829 ) Inventories 15,145 (14,861 ) Other current and long-term assets 953 6,421 Right of use assets under operating leases 9,105 11,153 Customer deposits (12,022 ) (5,101 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (8,715 ) 4,891 Obligations under operating leases (10,255 ) (12,241 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,413 (8,946 ) Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (7,405 ) (12,638 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 9 Proceeds from disposal of discontined operations, net 1,000 85,521 Other (637 ) (538 ) Net cash used in investing activities (7,042 ) 72,354 Financing activities: Cash dividends (2,832 ) (17,170 ) Other issuance of common stock 177 177 Repurchases of common stock (3,450 ) (8,642 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (109 ) - Repayments of finance lease obligations (137 ) (537 ) Net cash used in financing activities (6,351 ) (26,172 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (42 ) - Change in cash and cash equivalents (7,022 ) 37,236 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 61,625 34,374 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 54,603 $ 71,610







Table 4 BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Information - unaudited (In thousands) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended May 27, 2023 May 28, 2022 May 27, 2023 May 28, 2022 Sales Revenue Wholesale sales of furniture and accessories $ 61,774 $ 87,501 $ 131,658 $ 170,986 Less: Sales to retail segment (24,330 ) (34,415 ) (54,429 ) (64,143 ) Wholesale sales to external customers 37,444 53,086 77,229 106,843 Retail sales of furniture and accessories 60,778 75,620 125,740 139,727 Corporate & Other (1) 2,297 - 5,248 - Consolidated net sales of furniture and accessories $ 100,519 $ 128,706 $ 208,217 $ 246,570 Income from Operations Wholesale $ 7,005 $ 11,465 $ 15,999 $ 21,667 Retail 755 7,293 2,285 9,915 Net expenses - Corporate and other (1) (6,949 ) (7,549 ) (14,720 ) (13,794 ) Inter-company elimination 656 (197 ) 605 (298 ) Gain on revaluation of contingent consideration 1,013 - 1,013 - Consolidated $ 2,480 $ 11,012 $ 5,182 $ 17,490 (1) Corporate and Other includes the operations of Noa Home Inc. for 2023 along with the shared Corporate costs that are benefiting both the Wholesale and Retail segments. This represents a change in our segment presentation from prior year periods. Previously, those shared Corporate costs had been included in the Wholesale segment and the operations of Noa Home Inc. were included in the Retail segment. Prior period results have been restated to conform to the current presentation.







