Click, Shift, Go: Automotive E-Commerce Market Set to Soar Past USD 193.98 Billion by 2030

Westford,USA, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Automotive E-Commerce market , increasing adoption of mobile e-commerce, growth of online marketplaces and aggregator platforms, rise of direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce models, expansion of aftermarket sales and services online, integration of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) in the online shopping experience, demand for personalized and customized automotive products, emergence of online vehicle sales and leasing platforms, focus on sustainability and eco-friendly automotive products, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Automotive e-commerce is the buying and selling of automotive vehicles and parts over the internet. It includes online marketplaces, dealer websites, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales. It is a rapidly growing market, as more and more consumers are looking to buy and sell vehicles online.

Prominent Players in Automotive E-Commerce Market

Amazon

AutoZone

CarGurus

CarMax

Carvana

Ebay

Federated Auto Parts

FordDirect

Genuine Parts

NAPA Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts

Pep Boys

Shift

Staples

Tires Plus

TrueCar

Walmart

WeberStephen Products

Yelp

Vehicle Parts and Accessories Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Vehicle parts and accessories dominated the global online market as it includes a wide range of components. This category includes a wide range of components such as engine parts, brakes, suspension systems, filters, and more. Vehicle parts and accessories are essential for maintenance, repair, and customization, making them a significant part of the automotive e-commerce market.

Online Vehicle Sales and Leasing is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, online vehicles sales and leasing is the leading segment due to the increasing digitization. In addition, With the increasing digitalization of automotive sales, online platforms have emerged as a convenient and efficient way to buy or lease vehicles. Consumers can explore a wide range of vehicle options, compare prices, and complete transactions online. The convenience, transparency, and competitive pricing offered by online vehicle sales and leasing platforms can drive sales in this segment.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Advancements in Pharmaceutical Industry

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region's consumers have shown a strong inclination towards online shopping and have embraced the convenience and accessibility offered by e-commerce platforms. The region has a large consumer base with a high propensity to engage in online transactions, including automotive-related purchases.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Automotive E-Commerce market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Automotive E-Commerce.

Key Developments in Automotive E-Commerce Market

In February 2023, Walmart announced it would acquire Vroom for $3.3 billion. Vroom is an online car retailer that sells used cars directly to consumers. The acquisition will give Walmart a significant presence in the online car market.

In March 2023, Shift acquired CarGurus for $2.2 billion. CarGurus is an online car marketplace that connects buyers and sellers. The acquisition will give Shift a broader range of products and services to offer its customers.

