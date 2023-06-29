Dr. Meisha Porter Joins Robin Advisory Board, Bringing Expertise in Education and Community Empowerment

NEW YORK, NY, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Robin , a leading NYC-based education technology startup focused on strengthening school communities and improving mental well-being, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Meisha Porter to its esteemed advisory board.



Dr. Porter, the inaugural President and CEO of The Bronx Community Foundation and former Chancellor of the New York City Department of Education, brings a wealth of experience and a profound dedication to educational equity and community advancement.

As the first black woman to hold the position of Chancellor, Dr. Meisha Porter made history while overseeing the education of 1.1 million students across more than 1,800 schools. Her career began as a youth organizer and culminated in the establishment of The Bronx School for Law, Government and Justice (LGJ), the first Urban Assembly school. Dr. Porter served in various roles at LGJ, including Community Coordinator, Internship Coordinator, English teacher, Assistant Principal, and eventually Principal in 2004. She also held the positions of Superintendent of Community School District #11 and Executive Superintendent for the Bronx, where she focused on fostering equity-oriented leadership and collaboration among schools.

Drawing upon her profound understanding of the challenges faced by city schools and communities, Dr. Porter has dedicated her life to enhancing the learning environment for all students and building stronger and more collaborative communities. As a resident of the Bronx, she is uniquely positioned to serve and support all stakeholders. In her current role at The Bronx Community Foundation, she leads initiatives aimed at eradicating inequities and strengthening community resiliency and vitality for all Bronxites.

Dr. Porter's extensive educational background includes a B.A. in English with a concentration in Cross Cultural Literature from Hunter College, an M.A. in Educational Leadership from Mercy College, and an E.D. from Fordham University. She serves on the boards of the Municipal Credit Union, The Urban Assembly, New Visions for Public Schools, and BuildOn, further showcasing her commitment to community advancement.

“It is truly my pleasure to join such a fantastic organization in an advisory capacity,” said Dr. Porter. “The work I’ve been passionate about pursuing my entire career is underpinned by the values I share with Robin and the Robin team, and that’s awesome synergy. I can’t wait to share more about where we’ve got our sights set for the near term.”

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Meisha Porter to the Robin advisory board," said Robin CEO Sonny Thadani. "Her deep expertise in education, coupled with her unwavering dedication to equity, make her an invaluable addition to our team. Dr. Porter will play a large role in some of the most exciting Robin initiatives yet, and in early Fall this year, we’ll be sharing a host of details on the first major projects under her direction.”

Dr. Porter's appointment to the Robin advisory board solidifies the company's commitment to improving the well-being of students, educators, staff and families. With her guidance, Robin is poised to expand its impact in NYC and beyond, creating more connected, supportive and inclusive school communities.

About Robin

Robin is the mental well-being solution that builds connection. Healthy relationships are critical to creating a culture of belonging. Reflecting the diverse group of school communities we serve, Robin coaches connect with students, educators, school staff and families through an integrated program that features group coaching and real-world curriculum. This unique approach strengthens the entire community by teaching critical life skills such as conflict resolution, perspective-taking and healthy social media use. To learn more or schedule a time to connect, please visit us at my-robin.com.

