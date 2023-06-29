Lagos-Ibadan Railway: A Road of Hope for Connecting Nigeria

Beijing, China, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The grand moment of the 2nd anniversary of the operation of the Lagos-Ibadan Railway arrived on June 10, 2023. To celebrate the contribution of this railway to Nigeria's economic and social development, China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC), the construction company, held an online celebration event.





Julius Haruna is a communication engineer at China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), a subsidiary of CRCC, responsible for communication work along the Lagos-Ibadan Railway, ensuring the safety of every passenger. In a video during the event, he said, "Personally, I have learned a lot of technical knowledge in engineering communications; nationally, I am grateful for the opportunities that Lagos-Ibadan Railway has brought to Nigeria, and we're indeed a community with a shared future."

Since its official operation in June 2021, the Lagos-Ibadan Railway has transported over 1.1 million passengers. Ayokunmi Obisesan, a businessman featured in the event's video, is the general manager of a Nigerian agricultural export company. Due to work reasons, he travels between Lagos and Ibadan every week frequently. He expressed his gratitude through the video: "The Lagos-Ibadan Railway allows me to travel between the two cities within a day. My work efficiency has greatly improved, and I can meet new business partners during the journey!"

The construction of the Lagos-Ibadan Railway promotes Nigeria's economic and social development and lays a solid foundation for deepening and expanding the cooperation between China and Nigeria. Lan Yuanhong, the Chinese representative of CCECC in Nigeria, mentioned in a behind-the-scenes interview that the company has played an active role in helping local communities build public facilities, carry out educational support activities, and strive to build harmonious community relations with the local people in Nigeria.

Over the years, projects such as the Kajola Wagon Assembly Plant, Lagos Light Rail Blue Line, and Abuja Light Rail, undertaken by CRCC, have continued to promote Nigeria's socio-economic development and deepen the influence of "One Belt, One Road" in West Africa. Looking towards the future, CRCC stated that it would uphold the principle of achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration and offering more comprehensive and high-quality integrated "Investment, Construction & Operation" services to more regions, thereby supporting various countries' economic and social development.

