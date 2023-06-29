Associa Kicks Off 3rd Annual Battle Of The Branches Virtual Fundraising And Wellness Event

DALLAS, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, has launched its 2023 Battle of the Branches: Destination Fun! virtual fundraising and wellness event. Through personal fitness routines and everyday activities, Associa team members, clients, vendor partners and their family members and friends take part in a 30-day, 83-mile virtual race to raise funds for the company’s affiliate charitable organization, Associa Cares. All proceeds raised will help families and communities in need of assistance as a result of natural and man-made disasters.

Participants solicit donations from their personal or professional network for each mile walked. Using their favorite exercise activity – walking, running, biking, hiking, etc. – they record the distance of their daily activities in a desktop or mobile app. They can also record the equivalent amount of time spent on daily activities, such as house chores, yardwork or even shopping. Anyone can join in the fun individually or as part of a team. They are encouraged to share activities, photos, and milestone achievements throughout the “race.”

Prizes will be awarded for the top-fundraising individual and team, as well as the individual and team with the most miles. To maximize participation, Associa will reimburse each team member’s $30 entry fee. In addition to raising money for a worthy cause, participants are improving their own personal fitness and wellness.

“Associa’s annual Battle of the Branches event has proven to be a really fun and popular way to raise money and awareness for those in need,” said Associa Senior Vice President of External Affairs Andrew Fortin. “At the same time, it’s another way of helping us promote employee health and well-being which benefits everyone involved.”

