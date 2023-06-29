8Twelve Financial Technologies and Lotly Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Home Buyers

TORONTO, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 8Twelve Financial Technologies Inc. (“8Twelve” or the “Company”) is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Lotly , a trailblazer in shared equity programs. This collaboration aims to empower potential home buyers, making homeownership more accessible through Lotly's innovative shared equity program.



8Twelve's state-of-the-art INFIN8 platform, which employs real-time analytics, AI, and workflow automation, will be instrumental in this partnership. It will help identify the best possible mortgage from Canada’s largest marketplace of bank, alternative, and private mortgage products, thereby reducing the financial barriers to homeownership.

"Lotly's commitment to making homeownership more accessible aligns perfectly with our mission at 8Twelve," said Gary Fooks, the CEO of 8Twelve. "Our technology, combined with Lotly's shared equity program, will provide a unique solution to the financial challenges of home buying. This partnership ensures that we can help more people realize their dream of homeownership."

Lotly is renowned for its innovative approach to home buying, offering a portion of the home's purchase price in exchange for a share of the home's future value. This reduces the upfront costs for home buyers, making homeownership more accessible. And with Lotly, home buyers always retain the majority of their property’s appreciation, clearing the path to meaningful wealth generation through homeownership.

"With the current economic climate and the challenges of the housing market, potential homeowners need to be aware of all their financing options," said Martyna Gatkiewicz, the CEO of Lotly. "This partnership underscores the strength of our shared equity program and 8Twelve's technology in enabling us to deliver the best financing solutions to our clients."

8Twelve is experiencing growing interest and user success with its offerings as home buyers seek innovative ways to assist with their home purchase. 8Twelve's secure, smart technology is capable of providing swift turnarounds and exceptional service levels to home buyers as it strives to offer a solution for every borrower situation.

About Lotly

Lotly is a pioneer in shared equity programs, offering a unique solution to the financial challenges of home buying. The company's innovative program reduces the upfront costs for home buyers, making homeownership more accessible. Lotly’s investment funds are crowdfunded from real estate investors of all levels. Meaning, home buyers and investors tap into the market together, a first of its kind win-win solution in Canada. For more information, visit www.lotly.com.

About 8Twelve Financial Technologies

8Twelve is revolutionizing the home financing experience by providing consumers with one convenient platform to solve all their mortgage needs. No longer do borrowers need to search for a mortgage through multiple providers such as banks, mortgage brokers, and private lenders. Now, they can access Canada's largest selection of mortgages in one convenient marketplace. 8Twelve’s proprietary cloud platform INFIN8 utilizes real-time analytics, AI, and workflow automation to identify the best possible financing solution in the Canadian market (from over 65 lenders and over 7000 mortgage products).

Contact:

Rick McLaughlin

rick@8twelve.mortgage