Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 July 2023

Effective from 1 July 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Danmarks Skibskredit A/S will be adjusted.





Bonds with half yearly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 July 2023 to 1 January 2024:





DK0004131869, maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 July 2023: 4.4667%

DK0004131943, maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 July 2023: 4.4667%

DK0004132164, maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2023: 4.4667%

DK0004132404, maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 July 2023: 4.4667%

DK0004133055, maturity in 2029, new rate as at 1 July 2023: 4.4667%

DK0004133485, maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 July 2023: 4.4667%

DK0004133568, maturity in 2030, new rate as at 1 July 2023: 4.4667%

Attachment