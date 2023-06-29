The Southeast Asian Battery Market Revenues to Reach USD 3.70 Billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, and Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Southeast Asian Battery Market (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 2.67 billion in 2023, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.77% during the next five years.

With the automotive sector revving up its demand, coupled with plummeting lithium-ion battery prices and a visionary plan to transform Southeast Asia into a data center hub, the market is set to soar to new heights. However, the battery energy storage segment may experience a temporary restraint due to countries exploring alternative energy storage options. The integration of renewable energy into national grids holds a plethora of opportunities for lithium-ion battery manufacturers and suppliers, projecting a promising future ahead for the Southeast Asian battery industry.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 2.67 billion Market Size (2028) USD 3.70 billion CAGR (2023 – 2028) 6.77% Study Period 2018 - 2028 Fastest Growing Market Thailand Largest Market Thailand Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast & Segmentation, Competitive Landscape & Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growing demand from the automotive sector. Southeast Asia is becoming a data center hub. Declining lithium-ion battery prices.

Who are the top companies in the Southeast Asian Battery Market?

The Southeast Asian battery market is partially fragmented due to the presence of key players. Joint ventures and partnerships are the key strategies adopted by major players.

In 2023, the market was collectively dominated by the following players with a majority of the market share:

BYD Co. Ltd

C&D Technologies Inc.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co. Ltd

Exide Industries Ltd

FIAMM Energy Technology SpA

GS Yuasa Corporation

LG Chem Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Saft Groupe SA

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd

Clarios

Tesla Inc.

Leoch International Technology Limited





Key Highlights from the Southeast Asian Battery Market Report:



The dominance of the Automotive Sector in the Market Anticipated

The rising environmental concerns have spurred a technology shift toward electric vehicles, primarily powered by lithium-ion batteries, known for their high energy density, low self-discharge, and low maintenance requirements.

Lithium-ion battery systems are essential for plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles, meeting OEM requirements for driving range and charging time with their high energy density, fast recharge capability, and high discharge power.

Regional governments have implemented emission reduction plans, which are expected to boost the adoption of electric vehicles during the forecast period, further fueling the demand for lithium-ion batteries.

Thailand Taking the Center Stage as a Data Center Hub

Thailand's automotive sector offers lucrative investment potential, having transformed into a prominent manufacturing and export hub over the span of 50 years.

The country has also made remarkable strides in its information and communication technology (ICT) sector, transitioning from a secondary player to a regional leader, with significant advancements in digital technology adoption, workforce education, and skills development.

The government's strategic focus on Thailand's 4.0 Program emphasizes the utilization of emerging technologies like cloud computing, interactive media, big data, and the internet of things (IoT). The demand for data centers is expected to surge, subsequently driving the demand for batteries during the forecast period.





What are the latest developments in the Southeast Asian Battery Market?

June 2022: Thailand's Investment Agency approved a joint venture worth USD 1.04 billion between Taiwan's Foxconn and Thailand's PTT to manufacture EV batteries. This project will support the EV industry in building Southeast Asia's EV manufacturing hub.

May 2022: Indonesia signed a deal with Tesla to build its first EV battery production facility in Central Java. Hyundai Motors and South Korea's LG Energy Solution have started construction on the plant and are anticipated to begin mass production of battery cells by 2024.

Mordor Intelligence has segmented the Southeast Asian Battery Market based on product type, end-user, and geography:

Product Type (Market Size & Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Lead-acid Battery Lithium-ion Battery Other Battery Types



End-user (Market Size & Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Automotive Data Centers Telecommunication Energy Storage Other End-users



Geography (Market Size & Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Myanmar Rest of Southeast Asia



