Advanced IC Substrates Market Revenues to Reach USD 12.42 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "Advanced IC Substrates Market (2023-2028)," the market is estimated at USD 9.34 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period.



The global demand for IoT is expected to add to the increasing demand for the IC substrate. The advanced substrate industry follows miniaturization trends, greater integration, and higher performance. FCBGA is also expected to hold a significant share of the market demand, owing to its routing density availability, as it can be tuned for maximum electrical performance.

Report S ummary :

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 9.34 billion Market Size (2028) USD 12.42 billion CAGR (2023 – 2028) 5.87% Study Period 2018 - 2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast & Segmentation, Competitive Landscape & Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The global demand for IoT is expected to add to the increasing demand for the IC substrate. The increasing trend of miniaturization is driving the demand for advanced packaging.





Who are the top companies in the Advanced IC Substrates Market ?

The advanced IC substrates market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. The IC substrate manufacturers are striving to maintain a competitive edge by catering to newer technologies such as 5G telecommunication, high-performance data centers, compact electronic devices, etc.

In 2023, the below-mentioned significant players collectively dominate the advanced IC substrates market with a majority of the market share:

ASE Kaohsiung (ASE Inc.)

AT&S Austria Technologies & Systemtechnik AG

Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd

TTM Technologies Inc.

Ibiden Co. Ltd

Kyocera Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd

JCET Group

Panasonic Holding Corporation

Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp.

Unimicron Corporation





Key Highlights from the Advanced IC Substrates Market Report :

Mobile Devices and Consumer Electronics to Hold Significant Market Share

The demand for mobile communication devices and consumer electronics is pushing manufacturers of mobile and consumer electronics to create smaller and more portable products. The growing trend of miniaturization is driving demand for advanced packaging.

Smartphones hold a significant market share. With the advent of 5G smartphones, the demand is expected to increase even further. Multinational companies are increasingly investing in the semiconductor business to become prominent smartphone vendors in the 5G smartphone space.

The increasing adoption of smart wearables, like smartwatches and fitness bands, and their increasing functionality are also expanding the growth of the mobile and consumer segments.

Smart appliances are expected to see substantial applications and growth in their sales during the forecast period, owing to the increasing penetration of smart homes. Many consumer electronic companies are also increasing their investments in the market studied to develop more energy-efficient ICs.

China to Witness Major Growth

The growing emphasis on the semiconductor industry by the Chinese government is leading to an increase in demand for advanced IC substrates. China has an aggressive growth strategy to meet 70% of its semiconductor demand with domestic production by 2025. The government's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021–2025) for technology independence also supports this objective.

China's IC industry is expected to witness rapid growth in the coming years while calling for increasing R&D input and strengthening independent innovation to establish a relatively complete semiconductor industry chain system.

According to the China Semiconductor Industry Association, the revenue of the Chinese integrated circuit industry reached CNY 685.86 billion (USD 108.4 billion) from January to September 2021, up 16.1% yearly. China also scaled up its production capacities in the IC industry. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, it produced 359.4 billion units of ICs in 2021, up 33.3% year-on-year, doubling the growth rate in 2020.





What are the latest developments in the Advanced IC Substrates Market?

In February 2023, Samsung Electro-Mechanics created an automotive semiconductor package on an FC BGA substrate specifically for driving assistance systems, expanding the range of chip products used in automobiles. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), one of the most technically difficult automotive semiconductor substrates to develop, can be used with its flip-chip ball grid array (FCBGA). Although many of Samsung Electro-Mechanics' FCBGAs were used in PCs and smartphones, the new FCBGA will be used for high-performance autonomous driving.

In February 2023, Matrix Electronics and Advanced Engineering (AE) introduced a new generation of automated robot handling and peeler systems to produce printed circuit boards and integrated circuit substrates.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Advanced IC Substrates Market Based on Type, Application, and Geography:

Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) FC BGA FC CSP

Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Mobile and Consumer Automotive and Transportation IT and Telecom Other Applications

Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) United States China Japan South Korea Taiwan Rest of the World







In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence Market Research Report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Advanced IC Substrates Market (2023-2028).

