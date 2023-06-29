Aromatherapy Diffuser Market Revenues to Reach 20.24 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "Aromatherapy Diffuser Market,” the market is estimated at USD 14.18 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

The aromatherapy diffuser market is fueled by consumer interest in meditation, massage therapies, and holistic healthcare. The growing number of spa centers installing high-quality diffusers to support their growth also contributes to the market's expansion. Increasingly, individuals seeking a healthy lifestyle and the numerous health advantages of essential oils are driving the demand for aromatherapy diffusers in homes and offices.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details

Market Size (2023)

USD 14.18 billion Market Size (2028) USD 20.24 billion CAGR (2023 – 2028) 7.37% Study Period 2018 - 2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Europe Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast & Segmentation, Competitive Landscape & Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing consumer inclination toward meditation, massage therapies, and holistic healthcare. Increasing awareness about the benefits of essential oils.





Who are the top companies in the Aromatherapy Diffuser Market?

The market is competitive, with many local and international players. The sustainable competitive advantage through differentiation is high, as the manufacturers are increasingly innovating products in terms of customization, infusion, price, and features.

In 2023, the below-mentioned significant players collectively dominate the aromatherapy diffusers market with the majority market share:

Puzhen Life Co. Ltd

NOW Health Group Inc.

ZAQ

doTERRA International LLC

Organic Aromas

Aromis Inc.

Edens Garden

Newell Brands Inc.

Alessi SpA

Saje Natural Wellness

North America Aromatherapy Diffuser Market - The North American aromatherapy diffuser market size is estimated at USD 672.95 million in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 870.39 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Vietnam Collagen Supplement Market - The Vietnamese collagen supplements market size is expected to grow from USD 131.66 million in 2023 to USD 177.87 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Aromatherapy Diffuser Market Report :

Demand for Essential Oils is Increasing

Essential oils are considered a natural way to deal with mental health problems like anxiety, depression, and attrition. More and more people are also opting for self-medication to deal with different kinds of body aches and ailments.

Essential oils, such as Ylang-ylang, chamomile, and clary sage, are associated with several physical, mental, and emotional health benefits. Chamomile essential oil is used to scrap anxiety and insomnia, while rosemary and geranium are used to improve mood.

The high industrialization and urbanization rates in countries like India, China, Mexico, and Brazil have influenced end-user industries in these regions, leading to a greater demand for aromatics and fragrance therapies.

Asia-Pacific is Leading the Aromatherapy Diffusers Market

The spa and wellness industry is growing, boosting the demand for luxury items like aromatherapy diffusers. The rising number of international tourists is another driving factor.

Nowadays, consumers prefer to have the feel of a spa at their homes due to hectic lifestyles and a rise in various health problems. This desire encourages individuals to buy aromatherapy diffusers.

The expanding premium product market, the increasing number of young consumers seeking luxury products, and the rapidly increasing popularity of social media and online retailers are driving up demand for aromatherapy diffusers.

What are the latest developments in the Aromatherapy Diffuser Market?

In December 2022, Young Living launched two new limited edition essential oil diffusers in the United States, namely the Duet Diffuser and Sprout the Puppy Diffuser.

In April 2022, WoodWick Candle Brand, a part of Newell Brands, launched its innovative WoodWick Radiance diffuser. It is a battery-operated diffuser with an easy-to-change refill process that does not require water.​

In March 2022, Saje Natural Wellness collaborated with The Little Market, a non-profit fair-trade shop featuring ethically sourced, artisan-made products, and launched a limited-edition Aroma Mosaic diffuser. It features an intricate etched hexagon-dash pattern inspired by The Little Market artisan community.

Mordor Intelligence has segmented the Aromatherapy Diffuser Market based on product type, distribution channel, and geography:

Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)



Ultrasonic Nebulizer Other Product Types





Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Retail Stores Other Distribution Channels







Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)



North America



United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America



Europe

United Kingdom France Germany Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific



South America



Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



South Africa United Arab Emirates Rest of Middle East & Africa



