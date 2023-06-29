Carbon Management System Market Revenues to Reach USD 22.68 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Carbon Management System Market (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 12.82 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 12.09% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

The implementation of various carbon emission policies owing to the demand for rapid decarbonization is expected to drive the market's growth. Various enterprises in the market are expanding their capabilities and market reach via collaborations and alliances in carbon management to maintain sustainability.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 12.82 billion Market Size (2028) USD 22.68 billion CAGR (2023 – 2028) 12.09% Study Period 2018 - 2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast & Segmentation, Competitive Landscape & Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends







Key Market Drivers The implementation of various carbon emission policies. The adoption of measures by various organizations to provide in-depth knowledge of the dynamics and impacts of greenhouse gases.



Who are the Top Companies in the Carbon Management System Market ?



The carbon management software market is fragmented in nature, with the presence of a wide range of players worldwide.

In 2023, the below-mentioned significant players collectively dominate the carbon management system market with most of the market share:

Simble Solutions Ltd

IBM Corporation

ENGIE Impact

GreenStep Solutions Inc.

SAP SE

Enablon SA

IsoMetrix

Schneider Electric SE

Salesforce.com Inc.

Greenstone+ Ltd

Microsoft Corporation

Sphera

Key Highlights from the Carbon Management System Market Report :

Oil and Gas Sector to Witness Significant Growth

Owing to increasing investor demand to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, most digital companies are releasing software through which oil and gas producers can assess their carbon emissions.

CarbonChain offers commodities companies a platform to track the carbon emissions embedded in their supply chains with the help of digital twins of materials and equipment used in heavy industry. Similarly, Persefoni provides carbon reporting software based on established guidelines, such as the Greenhouse Gas Protocol accounting method.

North America to Hold Largest Market Share

In North America, environment-conscious consumers are driving the adoption of carbon management systems in the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. Regarding power consumption, the United States is currently placed second to China.

The market demand is also increasing owing to government measures to reduce energy emissions.

What are the latest developments in the Carbon Management System Market ?

In February 2023, ENGIE Impact announced its partnership with Mölnlycke to move to implementation from strategy.

In July 2022, Gravity Climate’s carbon management tool, GRAVITY, was made available to industrial enterprises and their supply chain partners.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Carbon Management System Market Based on Offering, Application, End-user Verticals, and Geography.

Offering (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)

Software

Services

Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)

Energy

Greenhouse Gas Management

Air Quality Management

Sustainability

Other Applications

End-user Verticals (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Other End-user Verticals

Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence Market Research Report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Carbon Management System Market (2023-2028) .

