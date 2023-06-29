English Swedish





Bank of Åland Plc

Stock exchange release

June 29, 2023, 16.30 EET

S&P Global Ratings changes outlook for Bank of Åland Plc



S&P Global Ratings is changing the outlook for the Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) from stable to negative. At the same time, the ratings agency is affirming the Bank of Åland’s long-term issuer credit rating of BBB+ and its short-term issuer credit rating of A-2.

The background to this change in outlook is S&P Global Ratings’ own model for calculating capital strength, the risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, which diverges significantly from the official capital adequacy regulations that apply to European banks.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505