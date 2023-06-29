Drone Nerds Expands Enterprise Software Offerings with SkyeBrowse

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, a drone technology leader, has added SkyeBrowse to its lineup of enterprise software offerings, so law enforcement, first responders, and other agencies can easily access SkyeBrowse’s patented software.

SkyeBrowse is a powerful platform that can create 3D models in minutes. With proprietary videogrammetry technology, SkyeBrowse can layer together hundreds of video frames – rather than still images like traditional photogrammetry – from one quick video to generate a 3D model. This greatly simplifies and shortens the process for police officers, first responders, and search-and-rescue teams to make effective and evidentiary 3D models, increasing efficiency of missions and situational awareness, while reducing risk.

Users can effortlessly create 3D models by flying SkyeBrowse or WideBrowse missions with a supported drone. SkyeBrowse is the ideal tool for documenting collision scenes and crime scenes, as well as preparing response plans for critical infrastructure, active shooter mitigation, and much more. Public safety crews can quickly acquire centimeter-accurate 3D models in near real time to expedite their missions and increase safety.

In addition, SkyeBrowse provides in-depth insights to optimize decision-making during ongoing critical incidents. It offers versatile visualization tools that allow leaders to view a scene from any perspective, determining lines of sight and analyzing risk factors related to the scene, from anywhere with a browser connection, including mobile devices.

“We are excited to offer SkyeBrowse to our enterprise customers,” said Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds. “The software’s intel capabilities during live missions are key to providing highly accurate data, expediting missions, and ultimately saving lives.''

Available as an add-on feature to Skyebrowse, TacBrowse enables officers to transmit their GPS locations from any iOS or Android device to be tracked on the 3D model in real time. By providing location in 3D space, incident commanders can maintain realistic awareness of terrain and resources, rather than just the officers’ locations on a flat map.

TacBrowse deployment is quick and efficient, with login times reduced to seconds. Uniquely generated links allow allied responders to join the session for the duration of the incident, facilitating seamless collaboration and information sharing.

“SkyeBrowse and TacBrowse platforms have been built with public safety in mind and public safety in the lead,” said Bryan Sardoch, SkyeBrowse Solutions Engineer and recently retired Deputy Sheriff. “Nearly half of SkyeBrowse’s full-time employees, and the majority of its volunteer testing cadre, serve in law enforcement, fire, emergency management, intelligence, counter-terrorism and military careers.”

"By combining SkyeBrowse's advanced analytics platform with DroneNerds' expertise in unmanned aerial vehicles, we will be able to provide our customers with unprecedented insights and actionable intelligence,'' says Bobby Ouyang, CEO of SkyeBrowse. “Our joint efforts will empower industries – such as agriculture, public safety, construction, surveying, and more – to harness the full potential of drones and transform the way they operate.”

About Drone Nerds:

Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.

About SkyeBrowse:

Established in 2019, the patented SkyeBrowse videogrammetry process was developed by founder and CEO Bobby Ouyang while a student at Rutgers University. SkyeBrowse is the fastest and easiest drone reality capture platform in the world. Designed by first responders for first responders, SkyeBrowse allows anyone to make a 3D model at the press of a button. With over 10,000 accidents documented on their CJIS-compliant servers, the Texas-based company is trusted by agencies such as the Los Angeles Port Police, Houston Forensics Science Center, the New York City Fire Department and many more. Learn more at www.skyebrowse.com.