Reference Design Market to Surge Past US$ 71 billion by 2033, amid Burgeoning Demand from Consumer Electronics Sector: Persistence Market Research

New York, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Reference Design Market revenue was estimated at US$ 22 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 11.3 % from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research (PMR) report.



By 2033, the reference design market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 71 billion, and the consumer electronics segment to dominate at a CAGR of 16.3% by 2033.

Rising Adoption of Reference Designs in Automobiles is Projected to Expand the Reference Design Market

A reference design provides a complete framework, including specifications, architectures, and key components, based on proven design concepts and best practices. Experts and manufacturers produce reference designs to streamline the development process, reduce time-to-market, and ensure design quality.

They provide a framework that can be customized and expanded upon, allowing businesses to focus on product differentiation while leveraging proven design experience. In sectors such as electronics, automobiles, and consumer products, reference designs are frequently utilized.

Reference designs are critical in the automotive industry because they allow manufacturers to streamline the development process, reduce the gap between prototypes and homologated variants, and increase overall product quality. Reference designs are valuable blueprints and frameworks in the automobile industry, helping to accelerate the design and implementation of numerous automotive systems and components.

The usage of reference designs in the development of automotive infotainment systems and connection solutions allows manufacturers to provide better in-car experiences. These designs cover multimedia interfaces, touchscreens, audio systems, navigation, and wireless networking, among other things.

Reference designs are also widely utilized in the consumer electronics sector to hasten the development of new products. These designs serve as a pre-constructed framework to improve consumer electronic devices. These include smartphones, smart home gadgets, wearable technologies, streaming media devices, and gaming consoles.

Hardware requirements, software frameworks, networking options, and user interface guidelines are all part of reference designs. Manufacturers can expedite the design process, minimize time-to-market, and verify compliance with industry standards by adopting reference designs.

The key players in the market include Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Broadcom Inc., ARM Holding, Mediatek Inc, Xilinx, Inc, AMD, and STM Microelectronics.

Key Takeaways:

The reference designs segment used in the automotive sector is projected to surge at a CAGR of 11.2% through 2033.

of through 2033. Asia Pacific is projected to surge past US$ 37.3 billion with a CAGR of 51.9% through 2033.

with a of through 2033. The reference designs market in the United States is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3 % during 2023 to 2033.

of during 2023 to 2033. The reference designs market in the United Kingdom is expected to rise to US$ 2.6 billion, with an absolute dollar growth opportunity of US$ 1.7 billion by 2033.

with an absolute dollar growth opportunity of by 2033. The market in China is projected to surge at a CAGR of 11.2 % from 2023 to 2033.

of from 2023 to 2033. The reference designs market in Japan is anticipated to be worth US$ 14.6 billion by 2033.

“With the increase in the demand and production for automobiles, the use of reference design in the automotive sector is also projected to skyrocket. Reference designs serve as standardized blueprints or templates for the development of several components and systems in automotive and consumer electronics sectors. These areas are likely to present high potential for growth over the forecast period.” - says a lead analyst at Persistence Market Research (PMR)

Competitive Analysis:

The key market players are investing heavily in expanding their presence in several segments around the world. The companies are also focussing on collaborations to augment their market positions.

The leading players in the market are Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Broadcom Inc., ARM Holding, Mediatek Inc, Xilinx, Inc, AMD, and STM Microelectronics.

For instance,

In February 2021, Qualcomm announced the launch of the Snapdragon XR1 AR Smart Viewer Reference Design, which was aimed at accelerating the development of augmented reality (AR) smart glasses. The standard design of the AR smart viewer includes processing to aid in the distribution of computing burdens between the viewer and the host device.

Qualcomm announced the launch of the Snapdragon XR1 AR Smart Viewer Reference Design, which was aimed at accelerating the development of augmented reality (AR) smart glasses. The standard design of the AR smart viewer includes processing to aid in the distribution of computing burdens between the viewer and the host device. In July 2020, Analog Devices announced the acquisition of Maxim Integrated. This merger aimed to expand the presence of Analog Devices in the design and manufacturing of analog semiconductor products.

Analog Devices announced the acquisition of Maxim Integrated. This merger aimed to expand the presence of Analog Devices in the design and manufacturing of analog semiconductor products. In November 2018, Siemens announced the acquisition of COMSA Computer and Software GmbH. This acquisition aimed to strengthen Siemens' offerings in the automotive and transportation industries. With the inclusion of crucial capabilities in wire harness engineering and design data analytics, COMSA's LDorado software improves Siemens' global automotive position.

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the reference design market presenting historical data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals the segmented reference design market in terms of industry verticals (automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, healthcare, aerospace & defence), product types (hardware reference designs, software reference designs, system-level reference designs), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) from 2023 to 2033.

