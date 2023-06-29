Carbon Fiber Market to Reach $5.80Bn by 2028 at 8.3% CAGR with Polyacrylonitrile-based Segment Driving Growth During 2022–2028 | The Insight Partners

Pune, India, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Carbon Fiber Market Size Report, Share, Demand, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028- COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis –by Raw Material, Application, End-Use Industry, and Geography,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 3.59 billion in 2022 to US$ 5.80 billion by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2028.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002830/





Carbon Fiber Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:



Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 3.59 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 5.80 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 201 No. of Tables 115 No. of Charts & Figures 111 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Raw Material, Application, and End-Use Industry Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered SGL Carbon SE, DowAksa Advanced Composite Material Industries Ltd Co, Formosa Plastics Corp, Hexcel Corp, Hyosung Advanced Materials Corp, Kureha Corp, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd, and Toray Industries Inc





Global Carbon Fiber Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

SGL Carbon SE, DowAksa Advanced Composite Material Industries Ltd Co, Formosa Plastics Corp, Hexcel Corp, Hyosung Advanced Materials Corp, Kureha Corp, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd, and Toray Industries Inc are among the key players operating in the carbon fiber market. These companies have a wide presence across the globe, allowing them to serve many customers.

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the carbon fiber market in 2022. The high disposable income of people in Asia Pacific is surging the sales for commercial and passenger vehicles, bolstering the need for vehicles. Additionally, increasing investments by leading automotive OEMs and rising EV manufacturing capabilities in Asia Pacific are propelling the demand for conventional and electric vehicles in the region. The growth of the vehicle components manufacturing industry in Asia Pacific is attributed to the growing automotive industry in the region. Carbon fiber is widely used in manufacturing of composites for vehicle. Thus, with the growing automotive industry, the demand for carbon fiber is also increasing across the region.





Increasing Demand from Aerospace Industry Drives Carbon Fiber Market

The aerospace sector extensively uses carbon fiber composites in aircraft manufacturing. The aerospace industry has witnessed a shift towards greater utilization of composite materials, with carbon fiber being a prominent choice. Carbon fiber composites are employed in various aircraft components, including wings, fuselages, empennages, and interior parts. In addition, the aerospace industry has been focusing on fuel efficiency and reducing carbon emissions. The lightweight nature of carbon fiber materials helps reduce fuel consumption, resulting in lower carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Carbon fiber composites enable the design of more aerodynamic aircraft, further improving fuel efficiency and reducing environmental impact. The increasing integration of carbon fiber composites in aircraft structure by the desire to maximize strength while minimizing weight and improve fuel economy, which ultimately propels the carbon fiber market growth.





Carbon Fiber Market: Segmental Overview

Based on raw material, the carbon fiber market is bifurcated into polyacrylonitrile-based and pitch-based. The polyacrylonitrile-based segment held the largest market share in 2022. Polyacrylonitrile-based carbon fiber exhibits excellent mechanical properties, such as high tensile strength, stiffness, and fatigue resistance. These properties make them highly desirable for applications where strength and lightweight characteristics are crucial such as aerospace, automotive, and sports equipment. The development of advanced manufacturing technologies has contributed to the growth of polyacrylonitrile-based carbon fiber. Growing technological advancement and rising demand from end-use industries, led to the dominance of the polyacrylonitrile-based segment in 2022.

Based on application, the carbon fiber market is segmented into composite materials, microelectrodes, and others. The composite materials segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Carbon fiber is known for its exceptional strength-to-weight ratio. When incorporated into composite materials, such as carbon-fiber reinforced polymers (CFRP), it significantly enhances the strength and stiffness of the composite while keeping it lightweight. This characteristic is particularly advantageous in industries like aerospace, automotive, and sporting goods, where reducing weight while maintaining structural integrity is crucial for improved performance and fuel efficiency. The growing demand from these industries is expected to fuel the carbon fiber market growth for the composite materials segment.

Based on end use industry, the carbon fiber market is segmented into automotive, aerospace & defense, building & construction, sporting goods, wind energy, textiles, marine, and others. The wind energy segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Wind turbine blades need to be lightweight yet strong to maximize energy production and withstand various environmental conditions. Carbon fiber composites offer excellent strength-to-weight ratios, making them ideal for constructing large, lightweight turbine blades. In addition, wind turbine blades are subjected to cyclic loading and fatigue stress due to constant exposure to wind gusts and varying wind speeds. Carbon fiber composites exhibit excellent fatigue resistance, ensuring the longevity and reliability of wind turbine blades. The use of carbon fiber in blade construction reduces the risk of fatigue-induced failure and maintenance requirements, making it a preferred material in the wind energy sector.





Buy Premium Copy of Carbon Fiber Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00002830/





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Carbon Fiber Market

Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for carbon fiber was mainly driven by the automotive, aerospace, wind energy, building & construction, sporting goods, and marine industries. In addition, the shortage of manpower resulted in the deceleration of carbon fiber production and distribution operations. Disruptions in the global supply chain and the shutdown of tire production facilities hampered the demand for carbon fiber. Lockdowns imposed by different countries in 2020 hindered the ability of industries to maintain inventory levels. Several sectors that heavily rely on carbon fiber, such as aerospace and automotive, experienced a significant decline in demand during the pandemic. The aviation industry faced reduced air travel, leading to decreased aircraft production and lower demand for carbon fiber materials. The automotive sector also witnessed a slump in sales, impacting the demand for carbon fiber components.

In 2021, the economies started reviving their operations, and various industries resumed business activities. As a result, several industries, including the end use industries of carbon fiber, witnessed a recovery in their operations. The pandemic has heightened global awareness of the need for sustainability and resilience. Industries are increasingly adopting sustainable practices and materials, including carbon fiber composites, to reduce carbon emission, and improve energy efficiency. As a result, the demand for carbon fiber in sectors like renewable energy, electric vehicles, and green construction has remained relatively resilient and is contributing to the carbon fiber market’s recovery.





Go through further research published by The Insight Partners: (Purchase with 10% Instant Discount):

Green Carbon Fiber Market- The green carbon fiber market was valued at US$ 138.87 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 268.01 million by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2028.

Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market- The pressure vessel composite materials market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,062.63 million in 2022 to US$ 3,224.09 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 20.3% from 2022 to 2028.

Aerospace Composite Market Size and Forecasts (2020-2030), Global and Regional Growth Opportunity Analysis

Carbon Composite Material Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Advanced Composites Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.





Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Sr. Vice President – Research

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/carbon-fiber-market