Mercury Systems Announces Appointments of Chief Financial Officer and Independent Director

Finance and Technology Leader, David Farnsworth, Named CFO

Former Chairman and CEO of Leidos, Roger Krone, Appointed to Board

ANDOVER, Mass., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a technology company that delivers processing power for the most demanding aerospace and defense missions, today announced the continuation of its previously announced Board of Directors and leadership refreshment process, with the appointments of:

David Farnsworth as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 17, 2023. Mr. Farnsworth brings decades of experience as a financial expert within the technology defense industry. He was previously the CFO of HawkEye 360, and prior to that, Vice President and CFO of Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business and its Intelligence, Information and Services segment.





Roger Krone, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Leidos, as an independent director, effective June 28, 2023. He will also serve as a member of the Board’s Nominating and Governance Committee. Mr. Krone is an experienced public company director, currently serving on the Board of Lear Corporation and previously serving on the Boards of BorgWarner and United Launch Alliance.



William K. O’Brien, Chairman of the Board, said, “Roger’s appointment, coupled with the recent addition of Jerry DeMuro, brings immense industry expertise and proven track records of strategic oversight and growth to our boardroom. As the Board continues to oversee the refinement and implementation of the Company’s strategy, Jerry and Roger’s respective experience will be invaluable to our efforts.”

Bill Ballhaus, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “David is a standout leader with deep program knowledge and insight, and a successful track record that demonstrates his ability to deliver results while leading sophisticated financial operations. We are excited for him to bring his passion for the customer to Mercury as we enhance our focus on operational excellence and execution of our strategy. The Board, leadership team and I are greatly appreciative of the support provided by Michelle McCarthy in recent months as she seamlessly stepped into the role of Interim CFO, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with her.”

Mr. Farnsworth said, “Mercury is embarking on an important and exciting next chapter, and I am pleased to join the team. The Company has a unique position in the market, and I am ready to get to work alongside Bill and the leadership team to advance the efforts already underway to get closer to our customers and deliver value for all stakeholders.”

As previously announced, Michelle McCarthy, who has served as Interim CFO since January 2023, will remain in her role as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer.

About David Farnsworth

Mr. Farnsworth most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of HawkEye 360, a radio frequency data analytics company operating a first-of-its-kind commercial satellite constellation. He previously held several roles within Raytheon, including as Vice President and CFO of its Integrated Defense Systems business, CFO of its Intelligence, Information and Services segment, CFO of its Technical Services business and at Raytheon Corporate headquarters, where he worked directly with the CEO and COO to spearhead strategic initiatives.

Mr. Farnsworth currently serves on the Board of Directors of Merrimack Valley Credit Union, a state-chartered community credit union, and on the Board of USA Diving, the national governing body for the sport of diving. He previously served on the Board of Thales-Raytheon Systems Company, an aerospace and defense company.

Mr. Farnsworth holds a bachelor’s degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree in business administration from Boston University.

About Roger Krone

Mr. Krone previously served as the Chairman and CEO at Leidos, a leading Fortune 500 science and technology company focused on the software, hardware, and complex integrated system solutions of large- and small-scale defense, civil and health applications, from 2014 until his retirement earlier in 2023. Mr. Krone spent over 15 years at Boeing, where he served in several leadership positions, including President of its Network & Space Systems business, and was previously a Vice President at McDonnell Douglas Corporation, which was later acquired by Boeing. Mr. Krone began his career at General Dynamics Corporation.

Mr. Krone currently serves on the Board of Directors of Lear Corporation. He previously served on the Board of Directors of BorgWarner and United Launch Alliance. Mr. Krone holds a Bachelor of Science in aerospace engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, a Master of Science in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington and a Master’s in Business Administration from the Harvard School of Business.

Mercury Systems – Innovation that Matters® by and for People Who Matter

Mercury Systems is a technology company that pushes processing power to the tactical edge, making the latest commercial technologies profoundly more accessible for today’s most challenging aerospace and defense missions. From silicon to system scale, Mercury enables customers to accelerate innovation and turn data into decision superiority. Mercury is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and has 24 locations worldwide. To learn more, visit mrcy.com. (Nasdaq: MRCY)

