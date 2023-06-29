Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market to Surpass 35 Million by 2030 Drives Due to Increase in Sport-Related Injuries

Westford, USA, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the International Osteoporosis Federation predicts that the availability of dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry instruments for diagnosing osteoporosis will increase, leading to a higher detection rate of this condition. As a result, there is expected to be a surge in the usage of artificial tendons and ligaments market . The rise in osteoporosis diagnoses underscores the need for effective treatment options to address the associated bone and joint complications.

Artificial tendons and ligaments are advanced materials known for their flexibility and robustness, designed to replace damaged or injured tendons and ligaments within the human body. These innovative medical solutions are beneficial in traumatic accidents where natural tendons and ligaments suffer tears or ruptures due to external forces.

Prominent Players in Artificial Tendons And Ligaments Market

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Arthrex Inc.

Cousin Biotech

FX Solutions

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

LARS (Corin Group)

Mathys AG Bettlach

Medtronic plc

Neoligaments (Xiros)

Orthonika, Inc.

Össur hf

Performance Fibers Inc.

Shanghai Pine&Power Biotech Co., Ltd.

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Surgical Frontiers LLC

Tornier Inc.

United Orthopedic Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Zipline Medical, Inc.

Knee Injuries Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Increasing Demand for Treatments

The artificial tendons and ligaments market is projected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, primarily driven by the increasing demand for treatments related to the knee injuries segment. These injuries commonly occur during sports activities that involve repetitive jumping, sudden changes in direction, and rapid stops. Importantly, it is crucial to highlight that a significant proportion, over 70%, of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears happen without any direct impact or contact with the knee. This emphasizes the potential vulnerability of the ACL to non-contact mechanisms.

The market in Europe emerged as a significant contributor to the global artificial tendons and ligaments market, primarily due to the increasing adoption of these products and a high level of awareness regarding their application in the treatment of various sports-related injuries. The region has witnessed a growing demand for artificial grafts, driven by the need to restore functionality and facilitate faster recovery in athletes and individuals engaged in sports activities.

Hospitals and Clinics Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Rising Trend of Performing Tendon Repairs

The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to witness profitable growth in the coming years, driven by several factors. One key factor is the rising trend of performing tendon repairs in outpatient settings, with shorter hospital stays. This shift towards outpatient care is attributed to advancements in medical technology, improved surgical techniques, and enhanced postoperative recovery protocols.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific region is poised for substantial growth in the artificial tendons and ligaments market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, critical global market players are investing significantly in regional research and development activities, fostering innovation and the development of advanced artificial tendon and ligament solutions.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the artificial tendons and ligaments market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Artificial Tendons And Ligaments Market

Medtronic recently achieved a significant milestone by receiving 510(k) clearance and breakthrough device designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its innovative LigaPASS 2.0 ligament augmentation system. This clearance and identification highlight the system's potential for advanced ligament repair and augmentation solutions. The LigaPASS 2.0 system aims to improve patient outcomes by providing a reliable and efficient method for ligament augmentation procedures.

Stryker, a prominent medical technology company, recently introduced the Citrelock Tendon Fixation Device system. This system is specifically designed to enable tendon fixation without causing damage during placement.

