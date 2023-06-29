Online Trading Platform Market Size is Set to Reach USD 18.97 Billion by 2032, With Accelerating Inclination Towards Smartphone Adoption, North America to Dominate the Market, States Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report published by Extrapolate, the global Online Trading Platform Market size was worth around USD 9.38 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 18.97 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.23% between 2023 and 2032. The global inclination towards smartphone adoption and the accessibility of the internet, among other factors, have a positive impact on the market for online trading platforms. In addition, it is projected that end users, such as governments and non-profit organizations, are likely to demand more customized trading platforms, driving up demand for these solutions.

Technology advancements and the incorporation of trading platforms on smartphones are two significant factors that are projected to present a range of potential growth opportunities for key participants. Market participants are further focusing on expanding their commercial divisions in the international marketplace. In comparison to previously used trading strategies, the rise in demand for cloud-based solutions is predicted to create a possible opportunity for the online trading platform market during the foreseeable future.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.extrapolate.com/sample/information-technology-communication-iot/online-trading-platform-market/87518

Competitive Landscape

Market Growth is Likely to Be Boosted by Innovative Launch Strategies by Major Players

Market participants are focusing on the introduction of cutting-edge solutions to promote the online trading platform industry growth. Key companies implement a range of strategic techniques to grow their business on a global scale and strengthen their position in the marketplace, including acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, product launches, and collaborations.

Key players operating in the market include:

AlgoBulls Technologies Private Limited

Ally Financial Inc.

Chetu Inc.

Devexperts LLC

E*TRADE Securities LLC

Cboe Digital

ETNA

FMR LLC.

Huobi

Interactive Brokers LLC

For More Information, Enquire About the Report: https://www.extrapolate.com/enquire/information-technology-communication-iot/online-trading-platform-market/87518

Key Industry Development:

Morgan Stanley, a US-based global investment bank, financial services company, and electronic trading platform, acquired E*TRADE Financial Corporation for $13 billion in February 2020. The acquisition aimed to considerably enhance the customer experience, broaden Morgan Stanley's workplace solutions with an online brokerage and digital banking capabilities and create a potent growth engine for the wealth management brand.

Implementing the Application of Artificial Intelligence in Trading Platforms to Promote Online Trading Platform Market Growth

The integration of AI-based chatbot services with solutions for electronic trading platforms is one of the recent market-growing trends. Consumers can access services including general FAQs, improved real-time access to estimates, account reports, information on the notifications provided to active traders, and market estimations through the chatbot. The examination of crucial data points for traders and users is facilitated by online trading platforms based on AI chatbots that offer users individualized information through one-to-one communication channels. Chatbots can start and stop online trading. Leading market players seek to build cutting-edge chatbot-based online trading platforms.

Restraints

Implementation of Stringent Rules and Regulations to Hamper the Adoption of Online Trading Platforms

Government regulations, international regulatory agencies, self-regulatory organizations, and various exchanges all heavily regulate the online trading platform market. Vendors are required to adhere to regulatory and compliance requirements. Similarly, these vendors must follow specific regulations imposed by key regulators to undertake client activities. Consequently, the vendor may be penalized if they are unable to comply. The market growth is likely to be hampered by a lack of knowledge about solutions in developing countries.

Segmental Analysis

By Application

Institutional Investors

Retail Investors

Others

Impact on Stock Market by Institutional Investor to Bolster Market Growth

The institutional investor segment is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the projection period. The growth of the segment is attributable to the trading of a considerable amount of shares which has a massive impact on stock market movements. It is described as a group of knowledgeable investors who are less inclined to make hasty decisions and investments.

Institutional investors are individuals or groups that execute numerous trades and are therefore entitled to preferential treatment and lower transaction costs. As a result, it is anticipated that the trade of huge amounts will support the segment's growth. Institutional investors invest on behalf of other people's funds as well. Institutional investors are additionally seen as important stock market participants. They can invest in a variety of investment opportunities that may or may not be available to individual traders as they have the resources and in-depth understanding of the industry.

Download a Sample PDF of this Report - (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, and Chart)

By Type

Commissions

Transaction Fees

Others

Assessment of Commissions on a Pre-Order Basis to Support Online Trading Platform Market Growth

The commissions segment dominated the online trading platform market and is anticipated to retain its leading position in the upcoming years. Consumers deal with commissions, often known as stock trading costs or brokerage fees when purchasing or selling stocks. These commissions cover various products and services used by investors in institutional and retail settings.

Each order's commission calculation is different, and orders placed over several days are given special consideration. It is crucial to remember that commissions vary widely between brokers, and each offers unique pricing structures for various services. Therefore, when calculating gains and losses related to the selling of a stock, commission fees must be taken into account to ensure total accuracy.

Availability of Financial Resources in North America to Fuel Online Trading Platform Market Growth

North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The regional market’s growth is primarily attributable to several factors, including the availability of resources to invest in Internet trading platform solutions and a well-established infrastructure. Furthermore, the projected period is expected to offer considerable growth opportunities majorly due to a favorable contemporary and urban setting. Increasing investments in trading technology, a rise in the number of algorithmic trading providers, and increased government backing for international trade are some of the key drivers driving the online trading platform market share in the near future.

The US financial market, for instance, is the biggest and most liquid in the entire globe, according to Select USA. Sentient Technologies, a US artificial intelligence business, manages hedge funds using algorithms that examine millions of data points to identify trade patterns and forecast trends.

Purchase This Comprehensive Research Report for Valuable Market Insights: https://www.extrapolate.com/complete-checkout-buy/87518

Key Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Scope, definition, and Assumptions

2.3. Data Source

2.3.1. Secondary Source

2.3.1.1. Preliminary data mining

2.3.2. Primary Source

2.3.2.1. Statistical Model

2.3.2.2. Data Triangulation

2.3.2.3. Research Objective

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Key trends

3.2.1. Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Trading Platform

3.3. Market drivers

3.3.1. Increasing R&D is Propelling the Market Growth

3.4. Market restraints

3.4.1. Strict Rules and Regulations to Hinder the Adoption of Online Trading Platforms

3.5. Market opportunities

3.5.1. Simplifying the Interface for Uneducated People Can Open New Opportunities for the Market

3.6. Market Challenges

3.6.1. Computer Systems Used for Trading May Face Technical Difficulties, such as Internet Connectivity Issues, Glitches

3.7. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.7.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.7.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.7.3. Threat of New Entrant

3.7.4. Threat of Substitutes

3.7.5. High Competitive Rivalry

3.8. Value chain analysis

Chapter 4. COVID-19 Impact on Online Trading Platform Market

Chapter 5. Global Online Trading Platform Market Overview, Type, 2018 - 2032 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Global Online Trading Platform Market Overview, By Application, 2018 - 2032 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Global Online Trading Platform Market Overview, By Geography, 2018 - 2032 (USD Million)

...

Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competitive environment, 2022

13.2. Strategic Framework

13.2.1. Partnership/agreement

13.2.2. Expansion

13.2.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

13.2.4. Recent development

Chapter 14. Key Vendor Analysis

14.1. ETNA

14.1.1. Company Overview

14.1.2. Financial performance

14.1.3. Product Benchmarking

14.1.4. Recent initiatives

14.2. AlgoBulls Technologies Private Limited

14.2.1. Company Overview

14.2.2. Financial performance

14.2.3. Product Benchmarking

14.2.4. Recent initiatives

Chapter 15. Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 16. Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 17. Market Effect Factors Analysis

...TOC Continued

About Us:

Extrapolate is a Global Market Research, Advisory, and Consulting firm that works closely with Industry experts from various industries to bring the latest and most accurate research reports.

In an era of breakneck change and a low tolerance for missed or misread opportunities, businesses need astute guidance to shape markets - not merely respond to them. Extrapolate helps clients develop market perspectives that drive success.

Contact Us