AI-Powered Job Advertising Leader Joveo Introduces the Industry’s First Interactive Reports on the State of Talent Sourcing and Recruitment Advertising Across Key Occupations

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo, the global leader in AI-powered job advertising , announces the release of Interactive Insights – the industry’s first interactive talent sourcing and recruitment advertising benchmark reports, covering eleven of the most popular occupations in the United States.



Joveo’s newly-launched reports leverage its own proprietary data, extracted from millions of jobs advertised worldwide, as well as data collated from Lightcast , the global leader in labor market analytics. The reports provide data-driven, competitive, and actionable insights and recommendations for talent acquisition and recruitment marketing leaders looking to fine-tune their sourcing strategies and attract hireable talent at an optimal cost.

Data and insights are published for talent acquisition and recruitment marketing professionals wanting to source registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nursing assistants, customer service representatives, retail sales associates, warehouse workers, insurance claims processors, food preparation workers, waitresses and waiters, truck drivers, and software developers, in a highly-dynamic labor market.

Each occupational report includes data and insights on:

Unique job posting trends

Seasonality in candidate traffic cost

Costs of sourcing across states

Talent demand and supply over the last year, as well as by state

Compensation changes over time and state-wise benchmarks

Average job posting intensity, as well as the most prolific posters

Racial diversity metrics by state

Distinguishing and salary-impacting skills

“Talent acquisition and recruitment marketing leaders globally are fed up with the lack of transparency and inefficiencies in our industry. Companies are paying closer attention to the value they are getting for their enormous spend on candidate sourcing,” said Kshitij Jain, Founder and CEO of Joveo. “Our interactive reports are a step forward in our quest to drive greater transparency and make industry data more accessible to employers for day-to-day decision making. We are thankful to our partners for their contribution and support in making these reports a reality.”

"We are pleased that Joveo is using our data to provide the recruitment industry with the most relevant labor market insights, ensuring organizations and their leaders make more informed workforce planning decisions,” said Chris Kibarian, CEO of Lightcast. “These new reports bring together Lightcast’s deep candidate demand and supply data with Joveo’s proprietary cost of sourcing benchmarks to provide practical insights on talent sourcing and recruitment advertising in a continuously evolving labor market.”

To access Joveo's talent sourcing and recruitment advertising benchmarks, insights, and recommendations and learn how they can benefit your organization, visit www.joveo.com/interactive-insights .

About Joveo

As the global leader in AI-powered job advertising, we are transforming talent sourcing and media buying for the world’s largest and smartest employers, staffing businesses, RPOs, and recruitment marketing agencies.

The Joveo platform enables businesses to attract, source, engage, and hire the most relevant candidates on time, within their budget. Powering millions of jobs every day, our AI-powered talent sourcing platform uses advanced data science and machine learning to dynamically manage and optimize candidate sourcing and applications across all online channels, while providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey, from click to hire.

To learn more about Joveo’s award-winning platform and services, visit www.joveo.com .